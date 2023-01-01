No Cap, No Extra Terms
There’s no cap on commissions. You will be paid for each transaction sale of a vehicle history report made through your affiliate link.
Increase your revenue and earn extra money by recommending our vehicle history check services.
Partners in Europe and the USA
Countries we work with partners
Customers covered and counting
Potential users in 25 countries and counting
No mess or stress, only 3 easy steps!
Step 1
Join the carVertical Partner Program, get unique referral links and enjoy passive revenue.
Step 2
Send traffic to carVertical through your channel easily and quickly
Step 3
Receive your payouts monthly.
Commissions start from 4 EUR per sale with some exception markets, and grow accordingly with your performance.
You can withdraw your commissions every month and the minimum requested payout is only 50 EUR.
We provide a 90-day cookie window. Our generous cookie policy ensures that partners can earn maximum commissions for the sales they have contributed to.
The payouts depend on your performance and can vary from a minimum of 50 EUR to even 50,000 EUR. The sums are based on current partners' cases.
carVertical has access to one of the largest database networks for vehicle records. It contains countless data entries from all over the world.
Independent, convenient panel for real-time sales tracking and other stats. We use one of the most reliable tracking solutions to monitor your commissions on the spot.
Once you join the Partners Program, you will be assigned a dedicated account manager who will guide you through the Program's initiation and provide answers to any inquiries you may have.
You will be paid for each vehicle history transaction bought via your affiliate link.
Free access to high-quality promo material, exclusive data on the used car market, CRO and other data specialists and PR coverage to kick-off the partnership. We always look for a way to grow partners revenue!
Strengthen your brand, get eye-catching exclusivity and benefits for your visitors like nowhere else. It’s totally free!
Join the carVertical Partner Program today.
У 2019 році компанія carVertical запустила перший світовий реєстр історії автомобілів. За цей період нам вдалося вийти на 27 ринків, проте ми не припиняємо розширюватися, підвищуючи рівень прозорості на світовому ринку вживаних автомобілів.