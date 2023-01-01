carVertical
RS flag

Serbia Used Car Market Transparency Index

Global ranking
#16
Index
-47.2
150
130
110
90
70
50
30
10
average
-10
-30
-50
-70
-90
-110
-130
-150
-142.7
lv flag
-141.9
ua flag
-108.4
lt flag
-100.8
ro flag
-88.5
ee flag
-56.3
bg flag
-48.8
pl flag
-47.2
rs flag
-7.8
hr flag
-4
hu flag
4
sk flag
23.3
cz flag
35.3
be flag
38.8
us flag
40.7
ch flag
41.1
fi flag
42.3
si flag
51.6
se flag
75.6
dk flag
79.9
fr flag
90.8
it flag
96.8
de flag
126
gb flag

Percentage of odometers clocked

11.7%

Global ranking: #13

Average odometer rollback value

54,603 km

Global ranking: #20

Percentage of damaged cars

31.51%

Global ranking: #8

Average damage value

3 119 €

Global ranking: #5

Percentage of imported used cars

75.03%

Global ranking: #17

Average age of checked cars

8.81

Global ranking: #5

Compare Serbia with other market

Add countries you want to compare

Topic
Percentage of odometers clocked
-----
Average odometer rollback value
-----
Percentage of damaged cars
-----
Average damage value
-----
Percentage of imported used cars
-----
Average age of checked cars
-----

Trusted by over 1,000,000 people across 25+ countries

About

carVertical’s Market Transparency Index measures the level of potentially hidden or false information provided to a customer when buying a used car. We conducted this research in the 25 countries where carVertical has been offering car history reports for at least one year.

This research relies on data from actual car reports bought by our customers over a period of 12 months. We’ve only used data from reports we consider high quality according to our internal quality standards (e.g., a quality report must have at least three odometer reading records).

We consider a car as imported when it has history records in countries other than the country the report was bought in.

When counting the relative damage value, we excluded minor damages under €500, such as a broken side mirror or small scratches. To compare the situation in different countries, we divided the average damage value by the GDP per capita.

carVertical’s Market Transparency Index is based on 6 factors, totaling a maximum score of 1.2. Since their predicted impact on market transparency may differ, carVertical data experts assigned these factors different values.

Total score
1.2
0.3

Percentage of odometers clocked (%)

0.15

Average odometer rollback value (km)

0.2

Percentage of damaged cars (%)

0.2

Relative damage value *We divided the average damage value by the GDP per capita within a country.

0.3

Percentage of imported used cars (%)

0.05

Average age of checked cars