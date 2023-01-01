Information Security Policy

carVertical is committed to the secure handling of the data of our clients, partners, and employees. This Information Security Policy (hereinafter - Policy) describes the tools and procedures the company has implemented to protect all verbal, written and electronic information received, sent, created, managed and used by cV Group from all possible threats: external, internal, intentional or accidental.

The combination of these tools and procedures constitutes the carVertical Information Security Management System (ISMS), created in compliance with official International Organization for Standardization (ISO) requirements, and holding the ISO/IEC 27001:2017 certification.