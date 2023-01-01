Many history checks will ask you for vehicle registration details, license plate numbers, and other information to get you started.

Meanwhile, all you’ll need on carVertical is a VIN, which is often available in online vehicle ads. Even if you can’t find it, sellers are far more likely to give it to you than they would be offering sensitive, personally identifiable information.

The VIN is the only fool-proof identification tool – it stays the same from the moment the car exits the manufacturing plant. This allows us to learn about vehicles regardless of where they’ve been in the past.