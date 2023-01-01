Giveaway Rules

These rules define the conditions for games organized by cV Group, UAB, legal entity code 303134915, address Aukštaičių g. 7, LT-11341 Vilnius (hereinafter - the Organizer) on social networks "Facebook," "Instagram," "TikTok," as well as television and the YouTube platform (hereinafter - games).

The games take place directly on the Organizer’s social media accounts (carVertical) or the Organizer’s partner accounts. The duration and specific game conditions are specified in the description of each game separately.

The games organized by the Organizer and its partners are classified as giveaways, which are promotional events aimed at rewarding participants through the distribution of prizes. It is important to note that these giveaways are not lotteries, as they do not require participants to purchase tickets or pay an entry fee to be eligible for winning. Rather, these events are organized in the spirit of generosity and appreciation, with the intention of creating a positive experience for all participants involved.

(i) Requirements for game participants

Age. All individuals no younger than 18 years of age may participate in the games.

Declared residence. In cases where the Organizer offers to win any vehicle during the game, individuals must be no younger than 18 years old and have a declared residence in the country where the game is organized. In this case, the declared residence is mandatory due to vehicle registration requirements.

Participation in the game. To participate in the game, a person must fulfill the condition(s) specified in the description of each game on the Organizer’s or Organizer’s partner’s "Facebook," "Instagram," "TikTok," "YouTube" accounts - for example, tag another person in the comments, write a comment under the published post, follow a certain account. Only individuals who correctly fulfill the condition(s) specified in the game description participate in the game. A person can participate in the same game only once, unless it is stipulated otherwise on Organizer’s or Organizer’s partner’s "Facebook," "Instagram," "TikTok," "YouTube" accounts.

(ii) Winning the game

Prizes. The prize(s) of the announced games are specified separately during each game, indicating the description of each specific game. Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.

Winner announcement and selection. The winner(s) are announced on the day specified in the game description. In cases where the winner announcement is delayed due to technical or other obstacles, it will be reported on the Organizer’s or Organizer’s partner’s accounts where the game is organized. The game winner(s) are selected randomly by the Organizer or Organizer’s partner using computer programs that select a random winner. The winner is announced publicly on the Organizer’s or Organizer’s partner’s accounts, informing the winner of the win via a private message.

If no potential game winner meets the game conditions on the day of the prize draw, the prize(s) remain in the prize pool unless the Organizer or Organizer’s partner decides otherwise. The Organizer or Organizer’s partner reserves the right to select reserve winners, and in the event that the prize winner refuses, does not accept the prize in time, or does not meet the game conditions, the Organizer or Organizer’s partner contacts the reserve winner, who is then considered a full-fledged prize winner.

Communication with the winner. Upon announcing the prize winner, the Organizer or Organizer’s partner will contact the winner within 10 working days from the day of the prize winner announcement for prize collection and/or presentation. When contacted, the prize winner must provide the necessary information for prize delivery and perform all other actions, e.g., re-register the won prize - car or motorcycle, in their name at the governmental institution dealing with vehicle registrations. The Organizer or Organizer’s partner accepts information for prize collection only from the person who participated in the contest and was announced as the winner. Information provided by third parties regarding the desired prize delivery address is considered invalid, and the prize is not delivered to the address specified by third parties.

Taxes. A participant who wins a prize in the game is responsible for all taxes related to the prize and their payment, registration fees, or any other payments related to the prize. The Organizer assumes no responsibility for any taxes or other payments related to the prize.

Taxes - United Kingdom. For the correct fulfillment of tax obligations, the Organizer or Organizer’s partner will cover any taxes related to the prize. They will process the winner’s personal data to calculate taxes and report the prize value to tax authorities, ensuring that the prize recipient does not bear any tax burden associated with their winnings.

Prize delivery. Upon the Organizer or Organizer’s partner contacting the prize winner, the exact method of prize delivery will be agreed upon. The prize winner can only claim the prize in person. In cases where the prize can be sent by mail, it will be delivered via courier service. In cases where the prize is a car or another vehicle, the Organizer or Organizer’s partner will cooperate with the prize winner to deliver the prize as soon as possible, but in such cases, the prize winner must cooperate with the Organizer or Organizer’s partner in order to re-register the won car or other vehicle in their name at governmental institution dealing with vehicle registrations.

Prize refusal. In case the game winner refuses the prize, the Organizer or Organizer’s partner reserves the right to select reserve winners, and in case the prize winner refuses, fails to accept the prize on time, or does not meet the game conditions, the Organizer or Organizer’s partner will contact the reserve winner, who will then be considered a full-fledged prize winner.

(iii) Other conditions

Game cancellation. In certain cases, such as suspicions that game participants are cheating or that game results are distorted by dishonest game participant actions, the Organizer or Organizer’s partner reserves the right to cancel the game by announcing it on the same platform where the specific game was announced.

Complaints. All complaints related to the organized games are primarily examined by the Organizer. Email - info@carvertical.com

Rule confirmation. Game participants unconditionally confirm these Rules.

Personal data. The purposes and means of processing personal data (name, surname, participating person’s "Facebook", "Instagram", "TikTok", "Youtube" account usernames, etc.) submitted during the games will be determined by the data controller - cV Group, UAB, legal entity code 303134915, address Aukštaičių str. 7, LT-11341 Vilnius. Data protection officer’s contact details: tel. +370 700 11 119, email info@carvertical.com.

By participating in the game and providing the necessary personal data for the game’s organization, individuals confirm that they do not object to their personal data being processed in the manner and for the purposes set out in these rules.

Your personal data, such as name, surname, mobile phone number, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube account usernames, and the address for prize delivery, will be processed for the administration, winner determination, winner announcement, prize delivery, and complaint handling purposes of the game organized by cV Group, UAB, or its partners.

Content from some social networks may also be directly shared on publicly accessible websites (e.g., in a survey or comments), so other users may also see the fact of participating in the game. Additionally, in such cases, the game winner may be visible from social media posts. If the player registered with their real name on a social network or can be identified from photos on their account, it cannot be ruled out that other visitors to the Organizer’s or Organizer’s partner’s accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube may identify the player.

The Organizer or Organizer’s partner receives information about the game participants when they or other visitors to the Organizer’s or Organizer’s partner’s accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube publicly provide personal data in social media comments, messages, etc. Game participants have the right to withdraw their consent to the collection and processing of personal data at any time without affecting the legality of data collection and processing before the withdrawal of consent. When a participant withdraws consent, they are removed from the list of participants and no longer participate in the game. Also, by participating in the game, participants agree that, in case of winning, their social media usernames and/or names and surnames will be publicly announced in the game description and/or comments on the Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube accounts of the Organizer or Organizer’s partners.

For the correct fulfillment of tax obligations, the winner’s personal data will be processed to calculate taxes and report the prize value to tax authorities.

By providing personal data during the game, participants confirm that the data is accurate and correct, and that the participant is not younger than 18 years of age. In cases where the game prize is a vehicle, the participant must have declared their residence in the country where the game is organized. Participants should correct any inaccuracies they notice. By tagging someone in the comments or submitting material with other people’s images, you ensure that you have the person’s consent to transfer and publish their personal data on Facebook and/or Instagram, and the carVertical account.

We store the winners’ data for 10 years from the end of their participation in the game.

Your personal data may be transferred to state institutions (tax authorities), auditors, parcel delivery companies if the prize and/or other gifts are delivered to your home, and appointed data processors, such as providers of information system maintenance services. In some games and/or contests, players are allowed to upload their content. In this case, the information provided or published by the player becomes public information.

Game participants have the right to access their processed personal data, request corrections, and, if justified, delete processed personal data, restrict personal data processing, and, in cases provided by law, have the right to data portability. You have the right to withdraw your consent to data processing at any time.

You can exercise your rights by contacting the Data Controller at the email address: info@carvertical.com.

If you believe your rights have been violated, you may file a complaint with the supervisory authority (in Lithuania - the State Data Protection Inspectorate).