Privacy Policy Candidates

1. What does this Privacy Policy mean?

We value your privacy and, in seeking to ensure that your personal data is protected, we hereby provide information on how cV Group, UAB (hereinafter referred to as “carVertical” or “us”) processes the personal data of candidates (hereinafter referred to as “you” or the “Candidate”) applying for a position at our company. This information is important, and therefore you are expected to read it carefully.

2. Who is the controller of your processed personal data?

The controllers of your personal data are the following companies:

cV Group, UAB, a private limited company established in the Republic of Lithuania, legal entity code 303134915, address Aukštaičių g. 7, LT-11341 Vilnius, Lithuania, with data stored and processed in the Register of Legal Entities of PE Centre of Registers, and/or

Data protection officer’s contact details: e-mail dpo@carvertical.co, address Aukštaičių g. 7, LT-11341 Vilnius, Lithuania.

3. Which legislation governs our processing of your personal data?

The processing of your personal data is subject to the General Data Protection Regulation No. 2016/679 (EU) (hereinafter referred to as the “GDPR”) and the requirements set forth in the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, as well as in the orders issued by the authorities.

4. What types of personal data are processed by us?

General Candidate information: name, surname, e-mail address, telephone number, address (if required), information on the Candidate’s working experience (place of employment, duration of employment, position, responsibilities and/or achievements), information on the Candidate’s education (education institution, duration of education, acquired degree and/or qualification), information on qualification improvements (training courses attended, certificates obtained), information on language skills and information technologies skills, information on the Candidate’s expectations regarding salary/working conditions, links to the Candidate’s social media accounts (if provided by the Candidate), and other information that the Candidate chooses to provide in his/her CV, motivation letter or other application documents.

References, employer feedback: the person providing a reference or feedback about the Candidate, contact details, and contents of the reference or feedback.

Candidate’s assessment information: summary of the job interview, insights and opinions of the person (s) performing the selection procedure, candidate’s testing results.

5. Why do we process your data?

We process your, i.e. the Candidate’s, personal data for the purposes of performing a selection procedure for the positions we offer, assessing your application, planning your employment following a successful application, offering you a position in the future, as well as for the purposes of administrating our Candidates’ database.

6. What personal data sources do we use?

We obtain your personal data directly from you. We may also obtain such data from people who have recommended you, from the Lithuanian Employment Service under the Ministry of Social Security and Labour, and from jobseekers’ internet portals, career sites (such as LinkedIn), and other job search, selection and/or agency service providers. In obtaining data from sources other than you, we assume that these subjects have duly informed you about the processing of your personal data, and on the potential transfer of such data to us for the purposes of processing your data for our selection procedure(s) and assessing your application.

In all other cases, we will collect your personal data from other sources only upon obtaining your separate consent to do so. For example, we will verify the references provided by you or ask for feedback from your employer, only if you will consent to us contacting the employer and/or any other person specified by you.

If, upon the completion of the selection process, you are not selected as a successful candidate and we are not planning to conclude an employment contract with you, we will erase your personal data collected for the selection purposes, unless you consent to us including such data into our Candidates’ database.

7. On what legal grounds do we process your data?

The personal data of Candidates is processed on the following grounds, as established in the GDPR:

Your consent (GDPR, Article 6 (1)(A)) which you give, for example, when: (i) filling in an application or otherwise stating your intent to participate in our selection process; (ii) sending us your CV and other information; or (iii) marking that you consent to the storing of your data upon the completion of the selection procedure, even if you are not the successful candidate. You may change your mind and withdraw your consent at any time by notifying us thereof.

Our legitimate interest (GDPR, Article 6 (1)(f))), for example, when we are processing your personal data for the purposes of selecting the best candidate, providing evidence of the selection’s lawfulness, assessing your skills, qualifications and suitability for specific positions, or for the purposes of administrating our Candidates’ database.

8. What is the duration of your personal data storage period?

When you apply for a position at our company without giving consent to the storing of your data following the completion of the selection process, your personal data is stored for 3 months after the submission of your application.

If you give your consent to the storing of your data following the completion of the selection process or you provide your data voluntarily (not for a specific selection procedure or a cooperation offer), your personal data is stored for 12 months following the completion of the selection process.

Should you become our employee, your application information will be stored in an employee file, along with other employee documentation.

The date of the completion of the selection process is considered to be the date on which an employment contract for a specific position is concluded, or the date when we decide to terminate the selection process. Upon the expiry of the data storage period, your personal data shall be erased. If you withdraw your consent to the processing of your personal data, such data shall be erased immediately following such a withdrawal, even if the data storage period is not expired.

9. To whom may we provide your personal data?

We may transmit your personal data to third parties who help us perform the selection process, or who provide services related to the selection, candidate assessment and internal administration. Such third parties may be staff selection and/or assessment service providers, database software providers, database administration service providers, data centres, hosting and cloud services providers, etc. In all cases, we provide data to the data processor only to the extent necessary for the performance of a specific transfer or for the provision of a specific service. The data processors engaged by us may process your personal data only as instructed by us and may not use such data for other purposes or transmit such data to other persons without our consent. Additionally, they are required to ensure that your data is protected, in accordance with applicable laws and agreements concluded with us in writing. The data may also be provided to competent authorities, such as the police, law enforcement institutions or supervising authorities, only upon their request and only when it is required by the applicable legislation or in the cases and according to the procedures stipulated in said legislation for the purposes of securing our rights, ensuring the safety of our customers, employees and resources, or for stating, providing and defending our legitimate requirements.

10. In which territories and jurisdictions do we process your personal data?

Your personal data shall be processed only within the EU. Currently, we neither have any intent to transmit nor transmit any of your personal data to the data processors or recipients in third countries. Should the need arise to transmit personal data outside the EU or the European Economic Area, such transmission shall be subject to the GDPR requirements and we will take measures to ensure the lawfulness of such data transfers.

Right to the rectification of personal data: In the case of a change in the data provided by you in your application, or if you believe that the information processed by us is inaccurate or incorrect, you have the right to have such information modified, specified or rectified.

Right to withdraw consent: You have right to withdraw your consent at any time and have any further data processing that is performed on the basis of your consent terminated.

Right to lodge a complaint: Should you believe that, in processing of your personal data, we are infringing on the requirements stipulated in the data protection regulations, we kindly request that you first address this matter directly to us. If you are not satisfied with our proposed method of addressing the problem, or believe that we are not taking necessary measures as per your request, you are entitled to lodge your complaint to a supervisory authority, which in the Republic of Lithuania is the State Data Protection Inspectorate (more information is available at www.vdai.lrv.lt).

Right to erasure (‘right to be forgotten’): In the specific circumstances set forth in the data processing regulations (e.g. personal data has been unlawfully processed, there is no longer any basis for its processing, etc.), you have the right to request that we erase your personal data.

Right to the restriction of processing: In the specific circumstances set forth in the data processing regulations (e.g. personal data has been unlawfully processed, the accuracy of the personal data is contested by you, you have objected to the processing on the basis of our legitimate interest, etc.), you also have the right to request from us a restriction of the processing of your personal data.

Right to data portability: You have the right to transmit the personal data which we process by automated means (applicable only to your personal data processed in the Candidates database) to another controller. The data you wish to transmit shall be provided to you in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format and, should you so request and should the technical capabilities allow us to do so, shall be transmitted to another data controller specified by you.

How can you contact us?

Please contact us regarding any matters related to data processing by one of the methods below:

E-mail: career@carvertical.com.

Registered mail: UAB CV Group, Aukštaičių g. 7, LT-11341 Vilnius.

Telephone: +370 68903070.

How do we store your personal data?

‍We use different security technologies and procedures to protect your personal information from its unauthorised access, use or disclosure. We have implemented physical and technical tools (such as controlled access, data sharing restrictions, encryption, system updates, passwords, identity verification, anti-virus and malware protection, documentation used for data protection, etc.) to protect the information collected by us. Our suppliers are requested to use appropriate measures to protect your confidentiality and to ensure the security of your personal data. Nevertheless, the security of information transmitted via the internet or a mobile connection cannot be fully guaranteed. Any transmission of information using the aforementioned methods shall be performed at your own risk.

Amendments to this Policy

‍We may amend this Policy from time to time. Any amendments to this Policy shall be announced on this website.