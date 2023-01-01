Used car market transparency index
Nuestro estudio detallado clasifica 23 países con base en 6 criterios principales
Percentage of odometers clocked
Global average: 15.21%
Mileage rollbacks can increase a car’s price by up to 25%. In some cases, odometer tampering doesn't only mean overpaying for a vehicle, but also putting your security at risk – cars with a higher mileage can have serious flaws.
Average odometer rollback value
Global average: 46,933 km
Forged mileage costs a lot of money in the long run, as you’ll have to heavily invest in maintenance. More kilometers rolled back means more costs and a greater risk of getting in an accident.
Percentage of damaged cars
Global average: 52.36%
The more damaged cars on the road, the higher the chances that you’re sitting in one of them. Fires, floods, and severe accidents significantly cut the value (and safety) of a vehicle, so wrongdoers don’t want you to know about any accidents before buying.
Average damage value
Global average: 3 574 €
The higher the average damage value is, the higher the chances that a particular country is full of unrepairable, unsafe damaged cars with hidden defects. To get more precise results, we excluded minor damages under €500. We also looked at the GDP per capita in chosen countries to account for differences in purchasing power.
Percentage of imported used cars
Global average: 63.81%
Vehicles that migrate from one country to another are much more likely to have a fake history. Estimates say that 30% to 50% of used cars traded across the borders in the EU have their mileage manipulated. A high percentage of imported cars in a country also signifies a higher number of damaged vehicles with forged histories.
Average age of checked cars
Global average: 9.5
The older the car, the less information about it. In the past, there wasn't much data on vehicles available in digital form, making it much more difficult to learn the true story of a car.
About
El Índice de Transparencia del Mercado de carVertical mide el nivel información oculta o falsa con la que se puede encontrar un comprador de autos usados. Llevamos a cabo esta investigación en los 23 países en los carVertical lleva al menos un año ofreciendo historiales de autos.
Nuestras investigaciones de basan en datos provenientes de reportes reales que nuestros clientes han pedido a lo largo de un periodo de 12 meses, de junio de 2021 a mayo de 2022. Solo utilizamos datos de los reportes que nos parecen de alta calidad de acuerdo con nuestros estándares de calidad internos (p.ej., un reporte de alta calidad debe tener al menos tres registros de lecturas de odómetro).
We consider a car as imported when it has history records in countries other than the country the report was bought in.
When counting the relative damage value, we excluded minor damages under €500, such as a broken side mirror or small scratches. To compare the situation in different countries, we divided the average damage value by the GDP per capita.
carVertical’s Market Transparency Index is based on 6 factors, totaling a maximum score of 1.2. Since their predicted impact on market transparency may differ, carVertical data experts assigned these factors different values.
Percentage of odometers clocked (%)
Average odometer rollback value (km)
Percentage of damaged cars (%)
Relative damage value *We divided the average damage value by the GDP per capita within a country.
Percentage of imported used cars (%)
Average age of checked cars