Nuestras investigaciones de basan en datos provenientes de reportes reales que nuestros clientes han pedido a lo largo de un periodo de 12 meses, de junio de 2021 a mayo de 2022. Solo utilizamos datos de los reportes que nos parecen de alta calidad de acuerdo con nuestros estándares de calidad internos (p.ej., un reporte de alta calidad debe tener al menos tres registros de lecturas de odómetro).

We consider a car as imported when it has history records in countries other than the country the report was bought in.

When counting the relative damage value, we excluded minor damages under €500, such as a broken side mirror or small scratches. To compare the situation in different countries, we divided the average damage value by the GDP per capita.

carVertical’s Market Transparency Index is based on 6 factors, totaling a maximum score of 1.2. Since their predicted impact on market transparency may differ, carVertical data experts assigned these factors different values.