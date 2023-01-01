Welcome to carVertical, the world’s first car VIN Decoder based on blockchain. Check car VIN to learn the full vehicle history, including its real mileage, if it had any accidents or has been stolen.

In the past it was nearly impossible to find out a complete car history of a vehicle. But these days are over. carVertical now offers a fast and easy way to find out about already mentioned facts (like accidents or odometer readings), also see car’s archive photos, spotted activity, maintenance, equipment, model bugs (for example, Common EGR failure on TDI engines or Manual transmission failure, etc.) or even a VIN location.

What is VIN and a VIN Decoder?

However, let’s start from the beginning. What actually is VIN decoder? It is an acronym for vehicle identification number decoder, meaning it decrypts all possible information about the vehicles which are encrypted in VIN. This is a 17 characters long identification code of a specific car, bus, truck or a trailer.

At first glance, it consists only digits and capital letters. But high quality VIN decoders can tell you a lot of information about a specific car by decoding VIN number.

Theoretically, VIN number is unique and there is almost impossible to find two cars which have the same VIN number. In short, VIN is like fingerprint of the car. If you know the VIN code, it can reveal you car’s manufacturer, model, all features and technical specifications.

Why VIN decoding is so useful?

As an ID number of the car, VIN is used for vehicle’s identification. Everything that happens to a specific car, for example, registration, compulsory vehicle inspection, accidents, recalls, warranty claims, thefts, insurance coverage, purchase, etc., can be tracked. All this data is being recorded in various registers and data bases, thus shaping car’s “life” history.

Sooner or later, VIN number decoder, can help anyone to spot the “biography” of a specific car: in which country it was bought, how many owners it had, what were the odometer readings on different tests, what was its overall condition. If you have different data from different dates, you can compare them and spot mileage fraud or concealed accidents. So, VIN decoding can help you to learn about the car you want to buy much more than a seller wants to tell you.

What makes carVertical unique VIN Decoder?

Of course, there are lots of vin decoders these days. Each of them offers you something for free or you have to pay. Just tell them a VIN of your car. What features do make carVertical that one VIN number decoder you should trust?

carVertical is the first VIN decoding solution that is decentralised and based on blockchain.

We gather as much information as possible about car’s history from different global sources, including national and private registries, insurance, leasing, claim handling databases, paid APIs and even OBD devices. We process and verify all the data, blockchain confirms its reliability. This guaranties that all data which is stored in our registry, is tamper-proof and cannot be faked, changed or manipulated.

Our company strives to build the world where any person or company who checks car’s data via carVertical can feel 100% sure that no one has clocked its mileage, that all insured accidents are logged and data about the vehicle is as extensive as possible.

When consumer enters VIN in our system, our VIN decoder provides him or her a single user friendly in-depth online report, including not only full vehicle’s history, but also technical details, if it had any accidents or had been stolen. If such information exists, they are able to view the photo gallery of the vehicle at different periods of exploitation. Report even warns about the upcoming maintenance costs. For the majority of models carVertical also gives a list of frequent bugs and information about the equipment.

Here is the more detailed list of the information our VIN decoder usually share with the report buyers:

Authentic odometer readings at different dates.

Verification if a vehicle was registered in the databases of stolen cars.

Photos of the car from numerous venues in the past.

Information regarding a car’s spotted activity and, if possible, previous list prices.

In-depth summaries of accidents or damages made to particular vehicles.

Access to a vehicle’s complete maintenance log.

Manufacturer defects or recalls.

Where to locate VIN numbers on particular vehicle models.

Maintenance timetable provided by the manufacturer. It lets to compare servicing timetable to the actual records in the service book.

List of equipment options that were installed in the factory.

Moreover, as we have already mentioned, this information is tamper-proof, because it’s based on blockchain.

How does carVertical vehicle identification number decoder work?

carVertical was founded to make your life easier. So, it’s also very easy to use our services. It will take only a few moments to get the most up-to-date and in-depth car history data in the industry. All you have to do is:

Enter VIN number for Decoding - find that 17 symbols code in your car documents or on the car, physically. Open your desktop computer or mobile phone. Input VIN in our platform https://www.carvertical.com/. Get a free carVertical pre-check report which includes information about manufacturer, model, vehicle body type, engine power, fuel type, front-wheel, rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, in which country it was made. This data lets you identify if it’s really the same car the seller tells you. Also we provide an entire list of information we have about this car. Now you decide if you want to get full carVertical report and get in-depth information of what was mentioned. Buy a full report. Get a single, user-friendly carVertical report and find out if a car you’re interested in has been damaged, is its mileage faked, had it been stolen or not. Also you’ll get very useful information about its maintenance, the bugs of specific model, archive photos from the past, a list of all the installed equipment.

Once you try carVertical VIN decoder, you’ll see how easy, intuitive and, most importantly, useful the carVertical platform is. The world has needed carVertical for a long time. Now finally, it is here. Use it now and get satisfied with the car you’re buying.

Check car specs via VIN decoder

Before you buy a car make sure that you check specs and it matches the description as well as badging of the car. Enter VIN number and the decoder will provide the following details: