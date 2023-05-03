Hidden damage report
No one wants to buy a car with damage they don't know about. This might result in not only overpaying for the car but also spending a lot of money in the future.
Get a report to avoid bad deals, sell faster, or learn if your vehicle’s safe.
Make sure your new vehicle is a trusty companion
Learn the history of any vehicle to ensure you're not buying a money sink.
Test drives take hours, so filter out the noise before you go.
Once you've found your next car, we'll have the facts to get that price down.
A well-maintained mechanical friend will always join your adventures
Aside from being interesting, a vehicle's story may hide weak spots and safety issues you'll want to address.
Upcoming products and maintenance guides on our blog will keep your vehicle happy.
carVertical has access to one of the largest database networks for vehicle records. It contains countless data entries from all over the world.
Mileage fraud is more common than you think. You're not only overpaying for the car but also might end up with a hefty bill.
Knowing how the car looked before is very important in understanding it's history, possible damage and other problems.
Not everyone is a car guru. Having a list of common drawbacks helps you make a better purchase decision.
Knowing how many owners the car had helps you understand if the car was sold frequently, which might be an indication of a bad car.
We check millions of records form Interpol and local police to make sure the car is not stolen in any country.
Avoid costly problems by checking a car's history. Get a report instantly.
Trusted by over 1,000,000 people across 50+ countries
Don't undervalue your vehicle – get the right deal
Does your vehicle's story sound too good? Prove it with a carVertical report.
Used car buyers have good reasons to be suspicious – hard facts can put them at ease.
Mileage: 127000 km
Price: £22,500
Even if your vehicle has a difficult past, you'll sell it faster with a history check.
A clean bill of health can help you justify a higher asking price.
We're constantly innovating, building tools, and introducing features to bring the world of vehicle data to your doorstep.
With every vehicle history check, we gather and process information from 1,000+ global data sources – a complicated procedure for a simple and intuitive report.
Processing so much data gives carVertical an exceptional capability to research automotive market trends. Sharing this information is essential to our mission of transparency.
We want to show the world that automotive data is about much more than vehicle history – something we aim to demonstrate in the future!
Vehicle dealerships, classifieds websites, insurance companies, and others will love our features
Our vehicle history report has a more intuitive layout and useful advice.
We keep expanding our pool of data sources - each new source means more potential to save money for our users.
carVertical is committed to building on success in the B2B market by continuing to improve our business offerings.
Find out what YouTube content creators have to say about carVertical.
When buying any used car, it’s important to get its history checked. Scams like mileage rollbacks can reduce the value of a car, whereas hidden accident damage could even put you and your family at risk.
It’s a perfect tool for finding out whether the car you’re about to buy or already bought is actually straight or got history you didn’t even know about.
It’s really simple to use and it gives you all the information you need neatly categorised: mileage, MOT history, damage records and so on. A great addition to your tools set when looking to buy a second-hand car
Our support team works around the clock to assist you whenever you have a question. Drop us a message and we will get back to you.
satisfaction rate
avg. response time
always available
Read our latest news and detailed analysis
