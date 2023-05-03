carVertical
Learn the story of your future or current vehicle

Get a report to avoid bad deals, sell faster, or learn if your vehicle’s safe.

  • Mileage rollback
  • Hidden damage report
  • Historical photos
  • Common faults of each model
  • Multiple owners
  • Theft records

Mileage

Estimated repair costs

Damage

Choose wisely

Make sure your new vehicle is a trusty companion

  1. 01

    Avoid expensive mistakes

    Learn the history of any vehicle to ensure you're not buying a money sink.

  2. 02

    Save precious time

    Test drives take hours, so filter out the noise before you go.

  3. 03

    Negotiate a better deal

    Once you've found your next car, we'll have the facts to get that price down.

Learn about your vehicle and give it proper care

A well-maintained mechanical friend will always join your adventures

Curiosity can be healthy

Aside from being interesting, a vehicle's story may hide weak spots and safety issues you'll want to address.

Expert car care assistance

Upcoming products and maintenance guides on our blog will keep your vehicle happy.

What we check for when preparing a report

carVertical has access to one of the largest database networks for vehicle records. It contains countless data entries from all over the world.

Hidden damage report

No one wants to buy a car with damage they don't know about. This might result in not only overpaying for the car but also spending a lot of money in the future.

Mileage rollback

Mileage fraud is more common than you think. You're not only overpaying for the car but also might end up with a hefty bill.

Historical photos

Knowing how the car looked before is very important in understanding it's history, possible damage and other problems.

Common faults of each model

Not everyone is a car guru. Having a list of common drawbacks helps you make a better purchase decision.

Multiple owners

Knowing how many owners the car had helps you understand if the car was sold frequently, which might be an indication of a bad car.

Theft records

We check millions of records form Interpol and local police to make sure the car is not stolen in any country.

Avoid costly problems by checking a car's history. Get a report instantly.

Time to sell? We've got your back

Don't undervalue your vehicle – get the right deal

Give the full story

Does your vehicle's story sound too good? Prove it with a carVertical report.

Transparency builds trust

Used car buyers have good reasons to be suspicious – hard facts can put them at ease.

Mileage: 127000 km

Price: £22,500

Full disclosure for quick sales

Even if your vehicle has a difficult past, you'll sell it faster with a history check.

Gain a bargaining chip

A clean bill of health can help you justify a higher asking price.

Leading the way in how we use automotive data

We're constantly innovating, building tools, and introducing features to bring the world of vehicle data to your doorstep.

Cutting-edge vehicle history report

With every vehicle history check, we gather and process information from 1,000+ global data sources – a complicated procedure for a simple and intuitive report.

Data-driven research

Processing so much data gives carVertical an exceptional capability to research automotive market trends. Sharing this information is essential to our mission of transparency.

The report isn't everything

We want to show the world that automotive data is about much more than vehicle history – something we aim to demonstrate in the future!

Even more value for your automotive business

Vehicle dealerships, classifieds websites, insurance companies, and others will love our features

Easier to understand for you and your customers

Our vehicle history report has a more intuitive layout and useful advice.

More data – more profit

We keep expanding our pool of data sources - each new source means more potential to save money for our users.

Developing our B2B offerings

carVertical is committed to building on success in the B2B market by continuing to improve our business offerings.

Become business partner

What People are Saying About our Service

Find out what YouTube content creators have to say about carVertical.

When buying any used car, it’s important to get its history checked. Scams like mileage rollbacks can reduce the value of a car, whereas hidden accident damage could even put you and your family at risk.

It’s a perfect tool for finding out whether the car you’re about to buy or already bought is actually straight or got history you didn’t even know about.

It’s really simple to use and it gives you all the information you need neatly categorised: mileage, MOT history, damage records and so on. A great addition to your tools set when looking to buy a second-hand car

Customer support is always here to help you

Our support team works around the clock to assist you whenever you have a question. Drop us a message and we will get back to you.

carVertical – World’s First Blockchain-based Platform to Check Vehicle History

Welcome to carVertical. Here you can perform a VIN check to get a full vehicle history report. Long gone are the days when it was nearly impossible to find a complete history of a vehicle. With carVertical, it’s fast and easy to learn the entire history of your next car: small fixes to hide scratches and blemishes, serious accident reports, and even whether the vehicle appears in the stolen vehicles database.

carVertical is the blockchain-based solution that unlocks the true history of every vehicle in our database. By using out platform, you can instantly access an endless list of information, such as:

  • Verifying a vehicles registration in the databases of stolen cars.
  • Information regarding a car’s spotted activity and previous list prices.
  • Access to authentic odometer readings at different dates.
  • Access to various photos of the car through numerous venues.
  • In-depth summaries of accidents or damages made to particular vehicles.
  • Access to a vehicle’s complete maintenance log.
  • Manufacturer defects or recalls.
  • Where to locate VIN numbers on particular vehicle models.

When using the carVertical platform, our VIN Decoder/VIN Lookup tools make the whole process quick and easy! carVertical is the blockchain-based solution that provides a complete and transparent history of a particular vehicle.

How Does It Work?

With four steps, you can quickly and easily gain access to a plethora of information! Follow this step-by-step guide to make it happen:

  1. Enter The VIN Number In Our Integrated VIN Lookup Tool

    Locate the VIN in the technical booklet provided with your vehicle, or on the car’s body. Once you try our VIN decoder, you’ll see how easy and intuitive carVertical platform is.

  2. Embrace carVertical

    We are continuously sourcing data from various of different venues to provide our clients the very most up to date and truthful in-depth car history data in the industry.

  3. Choose Your Package

    Our service is free! However, we do offer a monthly subscription package that grants access to our premium service. Along with extra bonuses, subscribers will have access to a constantly updated platform.

  4. Get Your Data

    As soon as you input your VIN number and press enter, you’ll be directed to the most detailed information currently available about your vehicles history. Now, what’s easier than that?

How We Do What We Do

To us, the world desperately needs carVertical. Our team of professionals is driven by the idea of data decentralization. We believe data should be easily accessible to consumers so that they are fully aware of the products they wish to purchase. For us, our goal is to enable vehicle purchasers around the world the opportunity and the ability to find authentic and accurate information about a specific vehicle before they purchase it.

By sourcing information from national and private registries, various databases, and OBD devices, we are able to gather details regarding the history of a particular vehicle. After processing and verifying our gathered data, blockchain technology confirms the reliability – effectively solidifying the information and prohibiting it from being altered, faked, or manipulated.

When using the carVertical platform, we want to assure our users that they can rest assured.

