Audi is among the most renowned car companies in the world. Its history is long: the first Audi, named Type A, was built in 1910. The Volkswagen Group owns the brand, so Audi, VW, Seat, and other brands of this group share various engineering designs.

The Audi logo of four interlocking rings represents four car companies that became Audi AG. This car manufacturer is famous for its sophisticated Quattro system, introduced in the performance model Audi Quattro in 1980. Today Audi offers a wide variety of appealing, high-quality vehicles for all kinds of drivers.

What is an Audi VIN?

Each Audi car has a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). This 17-digit code of letters and numbers is unique to every Audi vehicle in the world.

Checking your Audi VIN is often the first step when buying a used vehicle. Not only will it give you the characteristics of any machine, but it will also offer valuable insights into the vehicle’s past. Significant accidents, law enforcement, and insurance events are all things you can learn with an Audi VIN.

What does the Audi VIN contain?

Audi VINs can be divided into three segments, each offering different information about the vehicle. Together, the World Manufacturer Identifier or WMI (digits 1-3), the Vehicle Description Section or VDS (digits 4-9), and the Vehicle Identifier Section or VIS (digits 10-17) will tell you the vehicle’s:

Country of origin, manufacturer, and type Important vehicle specifications, such as the engine type, transmission type, body type, etc. The manufacturing plant, model year, and serial number

Technically, you can decode Audi VIN number yourself, but it takes much more time and effort when compared to an actual Audi VIN decoder.

Where to find the Audi VIN?

Your Audi VIN should appear on your vehicle registration and insurance documents, but you can also find it on the car itself. Check these places:

Walk to the windshield on the driver’s side of your Audi vehicle Try to locate a metal plate on the dashboard behind the windshield The Audi VIN number looks something like WAUEA88DXTA287834

You may also find it on the driver’s side door frame, around the area where the door latches to the car. Ensure that the VIN number is the same in every location on the Audi to reduce the risk of hidden damages, cloning, and other scams.

What Audi models work with our VIN decoder?

Even though many manufacturers started using VINs in the 1950s, the current VIN number type became standard in the 1980s. That said, the majority of Audi cars on the road today are eligible for a history check in our free Audi VIN decoder, including:

Compact models A1, A2, A3

Coupe models A5 and A7

Full-size sedans and wagons A4, A6, and A8

traditional and electric SUVs Q2, Q3, Q4 e-tron, Q5, Q7, and Q8

Let’s also not forget Audi TT, e-tron series, and even the R8. Don’t hesitate to check the history of your Audi car too!

Audi history check: what can you learn with the Audi VIN?

Enter your Audi VIN number into our VIN Decoder for a full digital history check of your vehicle. The VIN is unique and permanent, making it the go-to identifier when logging various historical data about a vehicle. Our decoder combines detailed information from government and insurance databases to provide you a report, including:

Past photos of your Audi vehicle – from ads, insurance companies, auctions, etc

– from ads, insurance companies, auctions, etc Accident history – the car is probably unsafe to drive if it was battered in the past

– the car is probably unsafe to drive if it was battered in the past Thefts – an automatic scan through police registries in multiple countries

– an automatic scan through police registries in multiple countries Cases of odometer fraud – the price of a car drops with every driven kilometer. Don’t overpay for high mileage vehicles

– the price of a car drops with every driven kilometer. Don’t overpay for high mileage vehicles Ownership history – find out how many hands the car passed through

– find out how many hands the car passed through Common faults – learn about model-specific problems that will come in handy when checking used cars

Please note that information will vary depending on your country and other factors. It’s always advisable to use our Audi VIN decoder when buying a used car.