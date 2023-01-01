Ford VIN Decoder

Founded in 1903, Ford Motor Company is the world’s fifth-largest car manufacturer, producing an average of 4 million cars and commercial vehicles each year.

To meet the needs of drivers with different requirements, Ford Motor Company operates 90 factories worldwide, where cars of all types are produced every day. From practical economical hatchbacks and spacious station wagons to menacing pick-up trucks, popular SUVs, and light commercial vehicles – Ford builds it all.

Ford Motor Company currently owns only two brands: Ford and Lincoln. In the past, the American company’s empire was much bigger. From 1989 to 2010, Ford owned Aston Martin, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercury, and Volvo. Most brands have since been sold to other investors, and all Mercury operations have been suspended.

What is a Ford VIN?

The Ford VIN number (Vehicle Identification Number) is a one-of-a-kind 17-digit code. It allows you to identify any Ford truck or passenger car. By design, it can tell every Ford car owner a lot of valuable information, such as detailed specifications and the vehicle history.

Performing a VIN lookup is common practice when buying a used vehicle. Unlike the car’s license plate number, the VIN number cannot be legally changed or swapped – it is permanently attached to a vehicle.

What does the Ford VIN contain?

The Ford vehicle identification number is divided into three segments. Each character and section represents a feature, manufacturing data, or is a part of a serial number.

Section 1: World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI)

Characters from 1 to 3 describe the manufacturer’s country of manufacture, car brand, and division.

Section 2: Vehicle Descriptor Section (VDS)

Characters from 4 to 9 describe the engine and transmission type, body style, etc.

Section 3: Vehicle Identifier Section (VIS)

The remaining characters (10-17) include a check digit, and tell us the model year, assembly plant, and unique serial number.

Where to find the Ford VIN?

The easiest way to find a Ford VIN number is to check the vehicle’s registration documents or insurance policy. However, there are a few more places where you can find your Ford VIN number:

Look behind the windshield on the driver’s side

Inspect driver’s door frame

Look for the VIN stamp on the front of the engine block

Are you struggling to find it? If your Ford VIN number doesn’t appear on your vehicle’s title, insurance certificate, or common locations on the vehicle itself, consult the owner’s manual – while it’s unlikely to have the VIN, it will tell you where to look.

What Ford models work with our VIN decoder?

Our free Ford VIN Decoder works with any Ford model built since the ’80s, when the 17-digit VIN standard was introduced.

Ford Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo, Kuga, Explorer, Transit – these are just some of the Ford vehicles that have been developed using the One Ford strategy. This allows Ford to sell the same model in different markets without major modifications.

As a result, Ford vehicles like Ranger, Mustang, or EcoSport are almost identical. Even a trained eye can’t always tell the difference. This makes Ford VIN Decoder tools like ours all the more valuable.

Whether you’re interested in a sporty and exciting Escort XR3i, Sierra RS Cosworth, Focus RS, Focus ST, or the more family-friendly Taunus, Edge, Expedition, or Explorer – our Ford VIN Decoder will help you identify its specifications and more.

Ford free VIN Decoder vs Ford History Check: what can you learn with the Ford VIN?

Our free Ford VIN Decoder offers basic information about vehicles, including specifications. However, the VIN code can tell a lot more about a vehicle.

Government agencies such as the police, insurance companies, and car manufacturers use the vehicle identification number to record important information about the vehicle. By performing a VIN lookup, you increase your chances of buying a used vehicle in good condition. Here’s what you may learn from a Ford vehicle history report:

Reports of vehicle theft – avoid buying a stolen vehicle

avoid buying a stolen vehicle Accident history – sellers often hide accident damage to inflate the vehicle’s value

sellers often hide accident damage to inflate the vehicle’s value Photographs of the vehicle – the history check may reveal photos of the car recorded at a used car auction or during some other occasion. These images can be very informative when buying a car.

the history check may reveal photos of the car recorded at a used car auction or during some other occasion. These images can be very informative when buying a car. Ownership history – learn how many times the vehicle has changed hands

learn how many times the vehicle has changed hands Information on outstanding recalls – every year, automakers recall millions of vehicles worldwide. Check if the vehicle you’re interested in has been recalled for specific fixes.

The huge popularity of Ford vehicles increases the risk of buying a used car with falsified millage or hidden defects. Using a Ford VIN Decoder increases your chances of buying a Ford truck or passenger car in good condition.