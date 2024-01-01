What is a Kawasaki VIN decoder? Kawasaki VIN decoder is an online tool that allows you to identify the motorcycle and ensure its VIN is correct and belongs to it. A VIN decoder takes the VIN number, checks its characters, and reveals available information, such as make, model, and country of origin. Decoding a Kawasaki VIN manually is also possible, but it is much more difficult than using a decoder.

How to use the Kawasaki VIN decoder to do a Kawasaki VIN number check? Our free Kawasaki VIN decoder is easy to use. Once you are on carVertical’s Kawasaki VIN decoder page, follow two simple steps: Type the Kawasaki’s VIN number into the “Enter VIN number” field Click “Decode VIN” A motorcycle VIN decoder provides a brief motorcycle, bike, scooter, or ATV VIN number check, assuring that the VIN number is genuine and matches the details of your motorcycle. If it is correct, the decoder will show available information. For more detailed information about a vehicle’s history, get a full history report.

What is a Kawasaki VIN number? A Kawasaki VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) is a unique 17-character combination used in vehicles for identification purposes. Each Kawasaki motorcycle has a VIN number necessary to register or insure a bike. That’s why a Kawasaki VIN lookup can reveal information about owner changes, mileage discrepancies, damages, and other essential bits. Kawasaki is one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in the world and a strong rival for well-known brands like Yamaha, Honda, and Suzuki. Kawasaki Heavy Industries was founded in 1896, but the company stepped into the motorcycle business only in 1960, after taking over Meguro Motorcycles. The subsidiary company Kawasaki Motors blew away the press in 1983 after introducing the liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder Kawasaki GPz900R Ninja. This was the beginning of the legendary "Ninja" series, which today also includes the 310-hp supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2R. Currently, the company offers motorcycles, ATVs, jet skis, and utility vehicles.

How to read a Kawasaki VIN number A Kawasaki VIN number consists of 3 sections that help reveal general information at a glance: World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI) (characters 1-3) : shows a vehicle’s manufacturing country, brand name, and vehicle type.

: shows a vehicle’s manufacturing country, brand name, and vehicle type. Vehicle Descriptor Section (VDS) (characters 4-9) : reveals the engine type and other specifications of a motorcycle.

: reveals the engine type and other specifications of a motorcycle. Vehicle Identifier Section (VIS) (characters 10-17): shows the model year, assembly plant, and includes a unique serial number.

Kawasaki VIN number breakdown

For instance, most Kawasaki motorcycles have a WMI section consisting of “JKA,” “JKB,” or “ML5.” The 4-8 characters usually reveal the model and generation, such as “ZX2,” which represents the ZX9 model. The 9th digit is a check digit that ensures the VIN is legitimate.

Kawasaki VIN number location

The exact Kawasaki VIN number location depends on the vehicle’s type and manufacturing year: Motorcycles – on the steering head, below the handlebars.

– on the steering head, below the handlebars. ATVs – on the left or the right front frame rail behind the wheel.

– on the left or the right front frame rail behind the wheel. Utility vehicles – on the forward frame rail below the seat, on the driver seat frame rail, or near the front of the vehicle. You can also find a Kawasaki VIN number on the vehicle’s registration document. If you can’t locate the VIN number on your Kawasaki bike, refer to the owner’s manual for detailed instructions. Manufacturers usually put the motorcycle VIN number on irreplaceable or rarely replaceable motorcycle body parts. This number can be stamped into metal or printed on a sticker.

What Kawasaki models work with our free VIN decoder? Our free Kawasaki VIN decoder works with all motorcycles manufactured since 1981 (any that use the 17-character format). Therefore, you can use the free carVertical Kawasaki VIN decoder for checking all current Kawasaki motorcycles, including: Hypersport – Ninja H2R, Ninja H2, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-14R, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Ninja 1000SX, Z H2.

– Ninja H2R, Ninja H2, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-14R, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Ninja 1000SX, Z H2. Naked bikes – Z125, Z400, Z650, Z900.

– Z125, Z400, Z650, Z900. Retro sport – Z650RS, Z900RS.

– Z650RS, Z900RS. Classic – W800.

– W800. Adventure touring – Versys-X 300, Versys 650, Versys 1000, Concours 14.

– Versys-X 300, Versys 650, Versys 1000, Concours 14. Cruisers – Vulcan S, Vulcan 900, Vulcan 1700.

– Vulcan S, Vulcan 900, Vulcan 1700. Dual sport – KLX 230, KLX 300, KLR 650. Many Kawasaki motorcycles were discontinued at some point. However, our free Kawasaki VIN decoder will also work with many other Kawasaki models that aren’t on this list.

Decoding Kawasaki VIN number: what can you learn from the Kawasaki VIN number?

carVertical motorcycle history report with a theft record

You can use a free Kawasaki VIN decoder to check the Kawasaki VIN number (to confirm basic information). However, if you want to reveal more sensitive information, you should also get a full motorcycle history report. While Kawasaki motorcycles are reliable, many bikes, especially from the Ninja lineup, end up salvaged because of inexperienced owners. You should check the bike’s VIN number before buying it and learn about: Fake mileage

Salvage title

Servicing

Damage history

Thefts

Original equipment Don’t give the seller the upper hand in negotiations – get a motorcycle, bike, scooter, or ATV history report if you’re buying a Kawasaki motorcycle. Even the seller doesn’t always know about the issues previous owners had, so a revealed history may be a great dealbreaker.

What is the difference between a free Kawasaki VIN check and a full history report?

Our free Kawasaki VIN decoder only provides basic vehicle identification data, which is available for free. A quick VIN number lookup reveals the motorcycle’s make, model, year of manufacture, and equipment list. A vehicle history report goes beyond these details. However, mileage records, damage history, photos, and other desirable information in full history reports aren’t available for free. We collaborate with auctions, insurance companies, manufacturers, and other institutions to access reliable databases worldwide, ensuring our customers get detailed information.

