What is an Audi VIN decoder? The Audi VIN decoder is a tool that interprets an Audi or any other vehicle's VIN number. Every character or group of characters in VIN numbers represents a specific piece of information, and a VIN decoder reveals the meaning of each character depending on the vehicle’s model. It also provides some data about the vehicle, such as make, model, trim levels, and more.

How to use the Audi VIN decoder to do an Audi VIN number check? Technically, you can decode an Audi VIN number yourself, but it takes much more time and effort than an actual Audi VIN decoder. Here’s how to use the carVertical Audi VIN decoder: Visit carVertical Audi VIN decoder page;

Enter your Audi VIN number where it says “Enter VIN number”;

Click on the “Decode VIN” button; That’s it! You should immediately see the car’s make, model, body type, and other essential information on your screen. You’ll also see an option to buy a full history report, revealing mileage rollbacks, damage, and other historical records.

Audi VIN number meaning Each Audi car has a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Audi VIN number is a 17-digit code of letters and numbers and is unique to every Audi vehicle in the world. Checking your Audi VIN number is often the first step when buying a used vehicle. Not only will it give you the characteristics of any machine, but it will also offer valuable insights into the vehicle’s past. Significant accidents, law enforcement, and insurance events are all things you can learn with an Audi VIN number.

How to read Audi VIN number Audi VIN numbers can be divided into three segments, each offering different information about the vehicle. Together, the World Manufacturer Identifier or WMI (digits 1-3), the Vehicle Description Section or VDS (digits 4-9), and the Vehicle Identifier Section or VIS (digits 10-17) will tell you the vehicle’s: Country of origin, manufacturer, and type;

Important vehicle specifications, such as the engine type, transmission type, body type, etc.;

The manufacturing plant, model year, and serial number.

VIN number breakdown

Audi VIN number location

Your Audi VIN number should appear on your vehicle registration and insurance documents, but you can also find it on the car itself. Check these places for the Audi VIN number location: Walk to the windshield on the driver’s side of your Audi vehicle;

Try to locate a metal plate on the dashboard behind the windshield;

The Audi VIN number looks something like WAUEA88DXTA287834. You may also find it on the driver’s side door frame, around the area where the door latches to the car. Ensure that the Audi VIN number is the same in every location on the Audi to reduce the risk of hidden damages, cloning, and other scams.

What Audi models work with our free VIN decoder? Even though many manufacturers started using VIN numbers in the 1950s, the current VIN number type became standard in the 1980s. That said, the majority of Audi cars on the road today are eligible for a history check in our free Audi VIN decoder, including: Compact Audi models A1, A2, A3 ;

; Coupe Audi models A5 and A7 ;

and ; Full-size sedans and wagons A4, A6 , and A8 ;

, and ; Traditional and electric Audi SUVs Q2, Q3, Q4 e-tron, Q5, Q7, and Q8. Let’s also not forget Audi TT, e-tron series, and even the R8. Don’t hesitate to check the history of your Audi car too!

Decoding Audi VIN numbers: what can you learn with the Audi VIN number? Enter your Audi VIN number into our free VIN decoder for a full digital history check of your vehicle. The VIN number is unique and permanent, making it the go-to identifier when logging various historical data about a vehicle. Our free VIN decoder combines detailed information from government and insurance databases to provide you a full car history report, including: Past photos of your Audi vehicle – from ads, insurance companies, auctions, etc.;

Accident history – the car is probably unsafe to drive if it was battered in the past;

Thefts – an automatic scan through police registries in multiple countries;

Cases of odometer fraud – the price of a car drops with every driven kilometer. Don’t overpay for high mileage vehicles;

Ownership history – find out how many hands the car passed through;

Common faults – learn about model-specific problems that will come in handy when checking used cars. Please note that information will vary depending on your country and other factors. It’s always advisable to use our free Audi VIN decoder when buying a used car.

Frequently Asked Questions How to decode an Audi VIN number? How to check Audi specs? How do I find out what type of Audi I have?