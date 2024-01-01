What is a RAM VIN decoder? A RAM VIN decoder serves as both a tool and a safety instrument. With it, you can check and confirm the vehicle's history, while also informing yourself about its specifications, including production year, installed features, engine type, and manufacturing location.

How to use the RAM VIN decoder to do a RAM VIN lookup? Before you start, make sure the RAM VIN number you must use is correct. After this, here's how to get started: Go to the carVertical RAM VIN decoder page;

Enter your vehicle's 17-digit code (VIN Number);

Click the “Decode VIN” button to start the process. After you complete these steps, your vehicle-related information will be displayed immediately.

RAM VIN number meaning The RAM VIN number is a unique 17-digit code that helps identify every RAM truck or van manufactured from the early 1980s. Whether we’re talking about RAMs or any other car, they all have a unique vehicle identification number (VIN). It’s necessary when registering and insuring a vehicle, checking its history or looking for spare parts. In short, VIN numbers are to your car what your personal ID is to you. The VIN number is often involved when using car-related services, meaning data about every vehicle regularly enters various databases. That’s one of the reasons why automotive experts always recommend to perform a RAM VIN lookup before handing over the money for a used RAM vehicle.

How to read RAM VIN number While older RAM trucks may have VIN numbers in the older format, every modern RAM truck has a unique 17-character VIN number. Each character represents a feature, manufacturing data, or is a part of a serial number. For example:

VIN number breakdown

The first three characters form the World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI) and reveal the country of manufacture, car brand, and division.

and reveal the country of manufacture, car brand, and division. The next section of five symbols is called the Vehicle Descriptor Section (VDS) , which reveals the engine type, transmission, body style, etc.

, which reveals the engine type, transmission, body style, etc. The remaining characters include a check digit, and tell us the model year, assembly plant, and unique serial number. When performing a RAM VIN lookup, remember that there are no "O", "I", and "Q" letters in a RAM VIN number to avoid mistaking them for "0", "1", and "9".

RAM VIN number location

To make RAM VIN number search is simple. Manufacturers stamp them in multiple locations, so you can make sure the car has always been in one piece. Here’s where your RAM VIN number should be located: Driver’s side door jamb;

At the bottom of the windshield;

The firewall, from the engine bay’s side;

The steering column;

Registration and insurance documents. A RAM VIN number can be stamped into the chassis, on a metal plate, or printed on a waterproof sticker. Always find all VIN numbers and make sure they match to avoid legal issues.

What RAM models work with our free VIN decoder? Our free RAM VIN decoder works with all VIN numbers that meet the requirements for the standard format. This standard was issued in 1981. Consequently, all modern vehicles have 17-character VIN numbers. When it comes to RAM VIN decoding, all modern models are eligible for that, including: RAM 1500, RAM 2500, RAM 3500, Promaster, Chassis Cab, and more. Always get a RAM vehicle history report when looking for a used model – that way, you’ll get many essential risks out of your way.

RAM VIN decoding: what can you learn with the RAM VIN number? Besides the fact that a free RAM VIN decoder reveals some basic information about the vehicle, there are also full history reports featuring much more essential data. Get a vehicle identification number, and you’ll be able to learn about the car’s history: Past accidents – severely damaged vehicles can be dangerous to drive and prone to corrosion.

Mileage rollbacks – many used car sellers fake the car mileage for a bigger profit.

Historical photos – we collect photos from insurance companies, auctions, online ads, and other databases.

Thefts – stolen vehicles are the worst and most problematic ones in a used car market.

Bad titles – premature wear is very common in ex-police, taxis, and rental vehicles.

Common issues, and more. Usually, a car is the second most expensive purchase in people’s lives after a house. One wrong decision can lead to enormous repair bills, so always get the car inspected and check its history when buying a used RAM car.

