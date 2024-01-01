What is a Yamaha VIN decoder? Yamaha VIN decoder is a tool that allows you to identify the motorcycle’s main specifications and other information. Usually, Yamaha VIN codes hold information about the motorcycle, including its make, model, year of manufacture, and even an original equipment list. You can decode most Yamaha bike, scooter, ATV, or motorcycle VIN numbers manually if you know the meaning of each character, but a free VIN number decoder can do that for you automatically.

How to use the Yamaha VIN decoder to do a motorcycle Yamaha VIN number check Our free Yamaha VIN decoder is easy to use. Once you are on carVertical’s Yamaha VIN decoder page, follow two simple steps: Type your Yamaha motorcycle’s VIN into the “Enter VIN number” field Click “Decode VIN” A free motorcycle VIN decoder provides a brief VIN check, assuring that the VIN number is genuine and matches the details of your motorcycle. If it is correct, the decoder will show available information. For more details, get a full history report.

What is a Yamaha VIN number? Every Yamaha motorcycle has a unique VIN number that can be used to identify any bike and track its history. VIN numbers are used in various situations, like history checks, insurance claims, and registration. Therefore, checking a VIN number is an essential part of buying a used motorcycle. Using the Yamaha VIN number, you may be able to access basic specifications and crucial historical data, like photos, info about mileage rollbacks, damages, and more. Since the current VIN code format was standardized in 1981, every vehicle identification number contains 17 characters, each character representing specific data about a motorcycle. Yamaha is a Japanese corporation that started out in 1887 as a manufacturer of reed organs. Soon, Yamaha started offering more musical instruments, and it established the Yamaha Motor Company in 1955. Today, Yamaha Motor Co. is a separate entity, producing motorcycles, scooters, boats, small tractors, and automobile engines. Yamaha bikes are beloved worldwide and known for their lower prices and simpler maintenance.

How to read Yamaha VIN number A Yamaha VIN number consists of 3 sections that help reveal general information at a glance:

Yamaha VIN number breakdown

World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI) (characters 1-3) shows a vehicle’s manufacturing country, brand name, and vehicle type.

shows a vehicle’s manufacturing country, brand name, and vehicle type. Vehicle Descriptor Section (VDS) (characters 4-9) reveals the engine type and other specifications of a motorcycle.

reveals the engine type and other specifications of a motorcycle. Vehicle Identifier Section (VIS) (characters 10-17) shows the model year, assembly plant, and includes a unique serial number. WMI sections for Yamaha vehicles can vary by vehicle type. For instance, most Yamaha motorcycles have the “JYA” WMI section, while it’s “JYE” for snowmobiles and “JY4” for ATVs. The 4th, 5th, and 6th characters usually represent the model, but manual decoding is complicated due to limited information. However, a VIN decoder can reveal the model and other information in seconds.

Yamaha VIN number location

Manufacturers place the VIN number on vehicle parts that are rarely (if ever) replaced. This ensures the original VIN plate remains on the vehicle. A common Yamaha VIN number location is on the vehicle’s frame or under the seat. The exact location also depends on the type of vehicle: behind the front wheel for ATVs or at the rear end for scooters. You’ll find detailed instructions on how to find your Yamaha VIN number in the owner’s manual.

What Yamaha models work with our free VIN decoder? All Yamaha motorcycles that were built after the standardization of the Yamaha VIN number format in 1981 have 17-character vehicle identification numbers. This type of VIN works with our free Yamaha VIN decoder, meaning you can check various Yamaha ATVs, snowmobiles, scooters, and motorcycles, including: Adventure touring bikes – Super Tenere ES, Tenere 700.

– Super Tenere ES, Tenere 700. Cross country bikes – YZ450FX, YZ250FX, YZ250X, YZ125X, WR450F, WR250F.

– YZ450FX, YZ250FX, YZ250X, YZ125X, WR450F, WR250F. Dual sport bikes – XT250, TW200.

– XT250, TW200. Hyper naked bikes – MT-10, MT-09, MT-07, MT-03.

– MT-10, MT-09, MT-07, MT-03. Supersport bikes – YZF-R7, YZF-R1, YZF-R3.

– YZF-R7, YZF-R1, YZF-R3. Sport heritage bikes – Bolt, V Star 250, XSR900, XSR700, VMAX.

– Bolt, V Star 250, XSR900, XSR700, VMAX. Sport touring bikes – FJR1300ES, Tracer 9 GT.

– FJR1300ES, Tracer 9 GT. Trail bikes – TT-R230, TT-R125LE, TT-R110E, TT-R50E, PW50. Each of these models is in the current Yamaha lineup, but some have been on the market since the 1990s, so don’t hesitate to check the history of your own Yamaha, too.

Yamaha VIN decoding: what can you learn with the Yamaha VIN number?

A theft record in a carVertical Yamaha history report

In addition to confirming some basic information using our free Yamaha VIN decoder, a motorcycle VIN number allows you to identify a bike and learn valuable and detailed information about its history. We have access to data from manufacturers’ databases, dealerships, insurance companies, and other institutions to compile full history reports that include the records of: Mileage

Damages

Titles

Thefts

Equipment This information can reveal various devaluing facts about a vehicle, so you shouldn’t buy a used motorcycle without getting its history report first. Note that while our Yamaha VIN decoder is free, it provides very limited information – historical motorcycle data (such as mileage, damages, etc.) costs money.

What is the difference between a free Yamaha VIN check and a full history report?

Our free Yamaha VIN decoder provides basic vehicle identification data, which is available for free. A quick Yamaha VIN number lookup reveals the motorcycle’s make, model, year of manufacture, and equipment list. A vehicle history report goes beyond these details. However, mileage records, damage history, photos, and other desirable information provided in full motorcycle history reports aren’t available for free.

