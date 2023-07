In 2019, carVertical launched the first global car history register, raising the level of transparency on used car markets. Since then, we've managed to establish a presence in more than 25 countries.

Our car history reports are based on data from 900+ international databases belonging to national car registries, insurance companies, law enforcement agencies, and various other institutions. Using this information, we compile accurate and intuitive reports, helping people avoid scams on the used car market.