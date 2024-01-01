Refund Policy

General Provisions

You are eligible for a full or partial reimbursement within 30 calendar days of your purchase. After the 30-day period, you will no longer be eligible and won’t be able to receive a refund.

Reasons for a refund

If you notice any discrepancies in the VIN verification service;

If you did not receive the report after paying;

Other reason.

Information required when applying for a refund

Download and fill the refund form. The form can be downloaded here; Email the completed form (Word or PDF) to support+southAfrica@carvertical.com; Make sure to attach the statement of the transaction from your bank and any other relevant files to the email.

carVertical team will review your report, evaluate the data you submit, and respond to you within 1 business day.

If you have any additional questions feel free to contact us at support+southAfrica@carvertical.com.