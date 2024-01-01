What is a motorcycle VIN decoder? Motorcycle VIN decoder is a tool that allows you to identify the motorcycle’s main specifications and other information. Usually, a VIN number holds information about a vehicle, including its make, model, year of manufacture, and even an original equipment list. You can decode a bike, scooter, ATV, or motorcycle VIN manually if you know the meaning of each character, but a free VIN decoder can do that for you automatically.

How to use the motorcycle VIN decoder to do a motorcycle VIN number lookup Our free motorcycle VIN decoder is easy to use. Here’s how it works: Type your motorcycle, bike, scooter, or ATV VIN number into the “Enter VIN number” field on the motorcycle VIN Decoder page; Click “Decode VIN” A free motorcycle VIN decoder provides a brief motorcycle VIN number lookup, assuring that the motorcycle, bike, scooter, or ATV VIN number is genuine and matches the details of your vehicle. If you want to reveal historical and other facts about a motorcycle, get a full history report.

What is a motorcycle VIN number? A motorcycle VIN number (vehicle identification number) is a unique 17-character code assigned to every motorcycle during manufacturing. Manufacturers use it for identification purposes, but a VIN number is also necessary to register a vehicle, pass an MOT, or check its history. You can find a VIN number on your superbike, cruiser, moped, ATV, dirt bike, and even (the occasional) electric scooter. Some racing motorcycles may not have a VIN number as they can’t be registered, but if it’s street legal – you should be able to find it. Remember that the location of a VIN on a motorcycle depends on the bike’s type. VIN numbers are placed on a sticker or stamped into metal and can’t be removed, replaced, or tampered with. Vehicle manufacturers started using them in the 1950s, but the new system had flaws because formats differed among manufacturers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States standardized the format in 1981. The new standard required all motor vehicles and trailers to have a unique 17-character vehicle identification number that consists of multiple parts with specific codings.

How to read a motorcycle VIN number Motorcycle VIN numbers use the same format as car VIN numbers: a combination of 17 characters that can be separated into multiple sections for decoding. Let’s look at the different sections of the vehicle identification number.

Motorcycle VIN number breakdown

World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI) The first three characters of a motorcycle VIN number represent the WMI code that identifies the manufacturer of a motorcycle: The 1st character shows the country of manufacture. Each country has a unique character representing it.

Each country has a unique character representing it. The 2nd character shows the brand’s name. For example, "Y" stands for "Yamaha," "S" for "Suzuki," "K" or "S" for "Kawasaki."

For example, "Y" stands for "Yamaha," "S" for "Suzuki," "K" or "S" for "Kawasaki." The 3rd is the manufacturer’s division or motorcycle type (ATV, scooter, superbike, dirt bike, etc.). The WMI section may have a different structure if the motorcycle isn’t mass-produced. Vehicle Descriptor Section (VDS) The next five characters create the Vehicle Descriptor Section (VDS), which reveals most details about the motorcycle. The VDS can reveal the model line, engine size, type, frame style, and similar details. The meaning and placement of characters in this section depend on the manufacturer. Vehicle Identifier Section (VIS) The Vehicle Identifier Section consists of the last 8 VIN characters and tells us a motorcycle's model year, assembly plant, and unique serial number. When buying a used motorcycle, you can always check the 10th character, which reveals the model year: "1," "2," and other upcoming numbers represent years "2001," "2002," etc. The letter "A" stands for "2010," while "B" is "2011," etc. Check Digit The 9th character is a security check digit necessary to ensure the motorcycle VIN number is legitimate. This digit results from a special mathematical operation that puts all other characters of a VIN number into a formula – the VIN number is incorrect or fake if the result doesn’t match the check digit. Motorcycle VIN decoders perform this operation during a VIN check.

Motorcycle VIN number location

Motorcycle VIN number locations differ by manufacturer, but there are some common places where you can find it: The motorcycle’s frame, near the steering head

On a frame rail

(Rarely) on the bottom of the engine A motorcycle VIN number is necessary for various vehicle identification situations, so manufacturers usually put them on irreplaceable parts. Remember to check the motorcycle’s registration and insurance papers, which also include the VIN number. Make sure the numbers in the documents and on the motorcycle match.

Decode motorcycle VIN number: what can you learn from a motorcycle VIN number? The primary purpose of a VIN number remains vehicle identification. However, used motorcycle buyers can perform a quick motorcycle VIN lookup to decode it and get a history report. You can always try our free motorcycle VIN decoder to ensure the VIN number is legitimate and reveal basic data about the motorcycle, including its manufacturer, make, model, year, and equipment list. On the other hand, a full history report provides more valuable information about the motorcycle’s past that even its owner may not know. A complete motorcycle VIN lookup on carVertical can reveal the following: Mileage rollbacks

Theft records

Damages (sometimes with photos)

Registration and inspection dates

Owner changes

Motorcycle’s title info

Specific model problems and recalls Historical records help evaluate the vehicle’s condition and predict potential expenses and safety risks. Don’t skimp on a full history check when buying a used motorcycle.

What is the difference between a free motorcycle VIN check and a full history report? Our free motorcycle VIN decoder can provide basic vehicle identification data, which is available for free. A quick motorcycle VIN lookup reveals the motorcycle’s make, model, year of manufacture, and equipment list. A vehicle history report goes beyond these details. However, mileage records, damage history, photos, and other desirable information provided in full history reports isn’t available for free. We collaborate with auctions, insurance companies, manufacturers, and other institutions to access reliable databases worldwide, ensuring our customers get detailed information.

Motorcycle VIN number check: why is it important? Motorcycles crash, get stolen, scammers tamper with their mileage, and more. No one wants to overpay for damaged goods. More importantly, you want to ensure the bike you’re buying is safe, and a motorcycle VIN check will help you. While a free motorcycle VIN lookup helps to determine that the VIN number is genuine (and confirms other basic details), a full history report can reveal various legal and physical issues and help you evaluate potential expenses. Many used motorcycle buyers are seduced by the low prices of motorcycles with salvage titles. Experts agree that buying a damaged bike is fine if you know what the damage was and learn about the quality of repairs. Replacing damaged parts and panels is easy, but frame damages are the worst and often not worth repairing.

