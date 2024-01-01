What is a Nissan VIN number decoder? A Nissan VIN decoder is a tool for deciphering the unique information in each Nissan's 17-character code. By decoding it, you can learn more about the vehicle's origin, model year, engine type, safety features, and other details.

How to use the Nissan VIN decoder to do a Nissan VIN number lookup? Make sure you have a verified Nissan VIN number near you. Without it, you won’t be able to do a Nissan VIN number lookup. If you've already prepared, here's how to get started: Go to the carVertical Nissan VIN decoder page;

Enter your vehicle's 17-digit code (VIN Number);

Click the “Decode VIN” button to start the process. After you complete these steps, your vehicle-related information will be displayed immediately.

Nissan VIN number meaning The Nissan VIN number is a 17-character combination that’s unique to every car. While you have your personal ID (or social security) number, vehicles have a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Car manufacturers began using primitive VIN numbers back in the 1950s, with the current standard being issued only in the 1980s. Due to all the information a Nissan VIN number can provide, it’s highly recommended to do a Nissan VIN lookup when buying a used car, getting spare Nissan car parts, registering for maintenance, etc. Buyers of cars from popular brands like Nissan are especially common victims of various scams, mileage rollbacks, and other issues.

How to read Nissan VIN number Every Nissan VIN number contains information about the vehicle specifications and manufacturing details. Only a small part of the code is generated randomly to avoid identical Nissan vehicles using the same VIN number.

VIN number breakdown

All Nissan vehicle identification numbers can be divided into 3 main groups: The World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI) consists of three characters and tells you which manufacturer built the car. For example, a Nissan VIN number can start with either JN1 (produced in Japan, for the European market) or 5N1 (produced in The United States). The Vehicle Descriptor Section (VDS) consists of five characters and describes a vehicle’s equipment and specifications. This includes the engine type, body type, transmission, color, and more. Each option and trim has specific characters representing them. You can use our free Nissan VIN decoder to learn what kind of Nissan vehicle is hiding behind the VIN number. And lastly, there’s a Vehicle Identifier Section (VIS), which includes the model year, a check digit, and a serial number.

Nissan VIN number location

Car manufacturers place the VIN number in multiple locations. This idea helps to avoid mismatching parts and various scams. While there are a few common areas to stamp VIN numbers on, each brand chooses its favorite. Here’s where you’ll find the Nissan VIN number location: On the dashboard, behind the windshield (look from outside the car);

Driver’s door pillar;

The firewall of the engine bay;

Registration documents. If you’re buying a used Nissan car, make sure to find all these spots, check if the VIN number matches. Mismatching VIN codes or missing VIN plates is definitely a red flag. The car may have had a major accident, it may be stolen, and documents may be fake. You should avoid issues and even inform the Police about this Nissan vehicle. Enter the VIN number into our free Nissan VIN decoder to learn more about the car.

What Nissan models work with our free VIN decoder? The free Nissan VIN decoder works with almost any Nissan car on the market. It can reveal some interesting information about your car, including specs and history. Decoders use specific formulas and databases to determine the meaning behind each character of your Nissan VIN number. Unfortunately, some Nissan models date back to the middle of the 20th century – before the 17-digit VIN number became standard. Our Nissan VIN decoder only recognizes modern VIN numbers, which became widespread in the 1980s. Therefore, all Nissan models with standard VIN numbers are eligible for a VIN lookup in our decoder, including: The supermini Nissan Micra ;

; Saloon models like Versa, Sentra, Altima, Maxima ;

; Crossovers and SUVs like Quashquai, Juke, X-Trail, Kicks, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder, Armada ;

; Pickup trucks – Frontier, Titan ;

; Electric Nissan vehicles – Ariya, Leaf ;

; Light commercial vehicles like Townstar ;

; Sporty Nissan cars – 350Z, 370Z, GT-R, and more.

Decoding Nissan VIN numbers: what can you learn with the Nissan VIN number? You can learn lots of valuable information after getting a full vehicle history report. There’s a bunch of sources of essential data, including police databases, insurance companies, auction sites, and more. Just by entering your Nissan VIN number you can find out about: Past accidents – major accidents hurt the chassis rigidity, meaning the car may be unsafe to drive;

Historical photos – see how the car looked like a few months or even years ago;

Fake mileage – odometer tampering is one of the most common used car scams, which is illegal in most countries;

Recent maintenance – you can find out when the last check-up was performed.

Thefts – the platform checks dozens of countries for theft records;

Past titles – ex-police, taxi, rental cars should be way cheaper due to excessive wear;

Original equipment – see which options were included by the manufacturer and which were retrofitted at some point. Usually, a car is the second most expensive purchase in people’s lives, so messing this purchase up shouldn’t be an option. Always take the vehicle for an inspection before buying it, or at least take a car guy together with you when checking a used Nissan car. However, despite obvious mechanical issues, there are many other potential problems, which can be revealed via a vehicle history check.

