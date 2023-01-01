There are only a few manufacturers in the world who have demonstrated their devotion to SUVs quite like Jeep. Since its beginnings, the US-based manufacturer has only produced SUVs or crossovers similar to true off-roaders.

Jeep was founded in 1943 and initially produced SUVs for the military, but with the end of WWII, the company quickly discovered an absolute gold mine. The global demand for passenger cars with more ground clearance increased several times. However, Jeep began to reveal its true potential when the Chrysler Corporation acquired it in the late 1980s.

In 2021, Jeep was the most profitable and popular Stellantis brand in North America. Experts in the automotive industry estimate that separating Jeep from Stellantis would be worth between $24 and $36 billion, or slightly more than the entire Stellantis division in the United States.

What is a Jeep VIN?

Like any other car manufacturer, Jeep has used the standard Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) since the 1980s.

A clever and practical idea has resulted in developing a system that assigns a unique 17-digit number to each car. Each vehicle has a unique body number that can be decoded with the right tools.

Our Jeep VIN decoder tool will let you look at data stored in international databases to get a realistic picture of the vehicle you’re interested in.

What does a Jeep VIN contain?

Every Jeep car has a vehicle identification number that helps unravel detailed information about it. The code is printed on a small VIN plate, so every Jeep vehicle owner can quickly check the 17-digit combination.

The World Manufacturer Identification, Vehicle Descriptor, and Vehicle Indicator sections of the VIN hide detailed information about the vehicle. Each Jeep VIN number can tell you the engine type, model year, or what kind of transmission it’s using. Also, it discloses other useful information.

The Jeep VIN Decoder displays the following information:

Digits 1-3 indicate the country of origin, manufacturer, and geographical area of production

indicate the country of origin, manufacturer, and geographical area of production Digits 4-6 identify the body/chassis of the vehicle

identify the body/chassis of the vehicle Digit 7 of the VIN number determines the body and transmission type

of the VIN number determines the body and transmission type Digit 8 denotes the car’s equipment or modification

denotes the car’s equipment or modification Digit 9 determines the validity of the VIN code

determines the validity of the VIN code Digit 10 indicates the year the vehicle was manufactured

indicates the year the vehicle was manufactured Digit 11 identifies the vehicle assembly plant

identifies the vehicle assembly plant Digits 12-17 are the serial number of the vehicle

Where to find the Jeep VIN?

Vehicles from various manufacturers will have the VIN printed on various parts of their vehicles. The most common location is on the driver’s side of the dashboard. Look for it under the windshield.

Here are some other options for locating your vehicle’s VIN:

Front of the engine block. This should be obvious if you open the hood and look at the engine.

This should be obvious if you open the hood and look at the engine. Front of the car frame , near the windshield washer fluid canister.

, near the windshield washer fluid canister. Wheel well in the back. Look up, directly above the tire.

Look up, directly above the tire. The inside of the driver’s side door frame. Open the door and look around it, where the side-view mirror would be if the door was closed.

Open the door and look around it, where the side-view mirror would be if the door was closed. The driver’s side doorpost. Open the door and look near the latching point, not far from the seatbelt return.

Open the door and look near the latching point, not far from the seatbelt return. Below the spare tire.

If you still can’t find your VIN, consult your owner’s manual. While the VIN is unlikely to be recorded in the manual, it will undoubtedly point you in the right direction.

What Jeep models work with our VIN decoder?

Our Jeep VIN Decoder works with any model built since the introduction of the current VIN standard in the ’80s.

Jeep has always stressed that its long tradition of making SUVs is not going away, so it’s no surprise that the Jeep range has changed only minimally over the last 30 years.

The company keeps producing classic Jeep vehicles like the Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler models. However, they’ve also backed these up with other models, like the Jeep Liberty, Commander, and Patriot, as well as the newer and more popular Jeep Renegade, Compass, and Gladiator.

Jeep History Check: what can you learn with the Jeep VIN?

The Jeep History Check is the go-to tool designed to protect SUV enthusiasts from potential scams. Looking up your Jeep’s VIN number will tell you the following:

Whether the car’s mileage is fake. This is extremely important as the scale of car mileage fraud is truly large.

This is extremely important as the scale of car mileage fraud is truly large. Whether or not the car is currently wanted by police , and if so, which country the theft occurred in.

, and if so, which country the theft occurred in. Whether or not the vehicle has been in an accident. The history report will include all incidents recorded by insurance companies.

The history report will include all incidents recorded by insurance companies. Has the vehicle been used as a taxi or rental?

The Jeep brand always encourages adventure in the countryside. It can be a lot of fun, but only with a roadworthy SUV. Do yourself a favor and use our Jeep VIN decoder tool to avoid buying a lemon.