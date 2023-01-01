Chevrolet VIN Decoder

Chevrolet is one of the best-known American automakers and also member of General Motors conglomerate. It was founded in 1911 by Swiss-born Louis Chevrolet, his brothers, and a group of private investors who believed in the engineer’s and racer’s vision.

Since its inception, the Detroit-based manufacturer has been a fierce competitor to Ford. This rivalry was so fierce that Chevrolet and Ford frequently copied each other’s moves in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

Chevrolet’s primary and most important markets are the United States, Mexico, and China. The company has made several unsuccessful attempts to establish itself in Europe, Thailand and Malaysia. However, Russia is the only market in Europe where demand for Chevrolet automobiles has remained relatively stable due to their affordable high-riding SUV’s.

What is a Chevrolet VIN?

The Chevrolet VIN is a unique 17-digit code that identifies every single Chevy made after the 1980s. Since the creation of the automobile, manufacturers have had various ways to identify a vehicle, including separate chassis or engine numbers.

However, the introduction of the standardized Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) resulted in benefits in reducing crime and identifying vehicles for other purposes.

Unlike the registration number displayed on a car’s license plate, a Chevrolet VIN number cannot be changed or swapped. Once issued to a vehicle on a production line and stamped into the chassis or Chevrolet VIN plate, it is permanently attached to that vehicle.

What does a Chevrolet VIN contain?

The body number of each Chevrolet vehicle is made up of 17 alphanumeric characters. Although each Chevy VIN number comprises a variety of information, each body number has a consistent structure that hasn’t changed since the 1980s.

Section 1: World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI)

The first portion of characters, which comprises three digits, is the WMI. The first digit specifies the nation of origin of a Chevrolet car, which might range from "1" (the United States) to "Z" (Italy). The second character represents the brand.

Section 2: Vehicle Descriptor Section (VDS)

It contains the general characteristics of a Chevrolet vehicle. This Chevy VIN section must be six characters long. If the manufacturer does not utilize one or more of these character spaces, the spaces must be filled with the manufacturer’s choice of alphabetical or numeric characters. The manufacturer determines the coding and order of this section.

Section 3: Vehicle Identification Section (VIS)

This is the final portion of the Chevrolet Vehicle Identification Number, and it must have eight characters, four of which must be numeric. Suppose the manufacturer wants to encode the year and factory in the VIS. In that case, the year should be specified by the first character of the VIS, and the manufacturing plant by the second character.

Where to find the Chevrolet VIN?

Reviewing the car’s documentation will easily reveal the VIN of a Chevrolet vehicle. For example, registration documents or an insurance certificate should have this info. Also, look for the VIN in the following locations on the car:

Front of the engine block

On the dashboard on the driver’s side (look from outside)

Wheel well in the back . Look up, directly above the tire.

. Look up, directly above the tire. The inside of the driver’s side door frame . Open the door and look around it, where the side-view mirror would be if the door was closed.

. Open the door and look around it, where the side-view mirror would be if the door was closed. The driver’s side doorpost. Open the door and look near the latching point, not far from the seatbelt return.

Open the door and look near the latching point, not far from the seatbelt return. Below the spare tire

If you still can’t find your Chevy VIN number, consult your owner’s manual. While the VIN number is unlikely to be recorded in the manual, it will undoubtedly point you in the right direction.

What Chevrolet models work with our VIN decoder?

Our Chevrolet VIN decoder can decipher practically all modern models. This includes Chevrolet Spark, Trax, Trailblazer, Equinox, Tahoe, Suburban, Colorado and Silverado.

The Chevrolet VIN decoder also works on older, sportier, and electrified cars, such as Chevrolet Camaro, Corvette, Bolt, Blazer, and Chevrolet Equinox. These are just some examples.

Chevrolet History Check: what can you learn with the Chevrolet VIN?

"Genuine mileage, one owner, and exceptional condition." Every car buyer has heard those words from a salesperson, yet they’re not always true. You may defy the odds with a Chevrolet vehicle history report.

Using a Chevrolet VIN, in just a few seconds, you may learn new information about the vehicle or double-check facts you already know. This includes:

The actual mileage of the car

Whether or not the vehicle was stolen

How many owners the car in question has had

Whether the car was owned by a taxi company or a car rental service

Whether the car has been in an accident

When you buy a new car, you can rely on the warranty to solve any problems, but what about a used Chevrolet model? After all, it rarely comes with a manufacturer’s warranty.

Chevrolet cars, like most vehicles, require careful maintenance to avoid the most severe breakdowns. So who can guarantee that the used Chevrolet Silverado or Blazer you’re interested in has been well looked after? Do you want to take the seller’s word for it? Learn the truth here!