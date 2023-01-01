Join successful carVertical partnership program

carVertical
More than 200 influencers decided to help us change used vehicles market for good

27 markets

carVertical has influencers in 25+ markets and growing. Our partners have produced more than 3,500 videos for us, helping to generate more than 2M car history reports. Info for our reports comes from more than 1,000 data sources, making our product the most reliable on the market.

What it's Like Working with Us

Influencers are a crucial part of our success – that’s why we value each and every one of you! But don’t take our word for it. Here’s what partners have to say about working with us.

UBR Team
"We get a lot of messages from people saying they’ve saved time and money when buying a car thanks to cV. Sellers are not always honest about the 3 mileage rollbacks and 5 accidents their car’s been in."
- UBR Team
Razvan Balanescu
"Working with carVertical is effortless."
- Razvan Balanescu
Andy Popescu
"carVertical is a great service if you want to avoid getting tricked by scammer car sellers."
- Andy Popescu

Our biggest partners:

Success stories

Razvan Balanescu

Razvan Balanescu

370K subscribers

Since 2019 one of our main partners, Razvan Balanescu, has made thousands of euros by helping his audience make a buying decision in the used automotive market. With 324 000 subscribers on YouTube, 99vehicles is a strong partner making a huge impact on the market.

Andy Popescu

Andy Popescu

664K subscribers

One of our main partners Andy Popescu, made thousands by working with us and helping his audience to make a better decision before buying a car. Andy is one of the biggest automotive influencers, with more than 620 000 subscribers on YouTube.

What People are Saying About our Service

Here are the thoughts of prominent YouTube automotive content creators.

