carVertical Affiliate Program Terms of Service (Agreement)

Thank you for considering signing up for the carVertical Affiliate program. Please take your time to carefully read this Agreement before proceeding with the registration as an Affiliate Partner. By completing your registration, you indicate the acceptance of this Agreement and all of its terms and conditions. You must agree to carVertical Terms and Conditions to become an Affiliate, so please do not proceed with the registration if you do not accept all the terms of this Agreement.

1. Overview

Affiliate Terms of Service contain the complete list of terms and conditions that will apply to Affiliate (“Publisher”, “Partner”) as soon as he becomes an Affiliate in carVertical Affiliate Program (the “Affiliate Program”). The purpose of the Affiliate Program is to allow Affiliates to earn Affiliate commissions from sales generated from their websites.

Affiliate indicates his acceptance of this Agreement and all of the terms and conditions contained or referenced in this Agreement by completing the carVertical Affiliate Program application/signup process.

2. Joining the Affiliate Program

2.1. The user’s participation in the program is solely for the purpose of legal carVertical product advertising and receiving a commission on sales generated by the referee (client).

2.2 Affiliate accounts with inaccurate, unlawful, harmful, threatening, defamatory, obscene, harassing, or racially, ethnically or otherwise objectionable information, are not approved. carVertical reserves the right to decline any application that does not meet the criteria.

2.3 Affiliates who have any current or past employment relations with the Provider are not allowed to join the Affiliate program.

2.4 Affiliate cannot have any current reselling or any other partnership with the Provider.

2.5 Affiliates can only create and use 1 account. Multiple domains can be listed within one account, but only one account is allowed.

2.6 As a member of the carVertical Affiliate Program, Affiliate will be granted access to carVertical Affiliate program details, including carVertical promotional materials, such as affiliate links to web pages within the carvertical.com website and banner creatives. In order for us to accurately keep track of all guest visits from Affiliate source to carVertical, Affiliate must use the Affiliate link that carVertical provides for each banner, text link, or HTML code.

2.7 Coupon websites are not allowed to join the Affiliate program.

3. Affiliate Account Suspension

3.1 carVertical reserves the right to suspend Affiliate’s account anytime based on violations of Terms of Service.

3.2 Affiliate account referring a large number of fraudulent orders will be suspended.

3.3 Affiliate account that is left inactive and have no commissions approved will be removed from the system. An inactive affiliate account is defined as any account that has no transactions posted for a period of 6 months, nor replies to the Provider’s inquiries for a period of 1 month. If one or the other of those conditions do not apply - the account will remain in an active state.

3.4 carVertical reserves the right to terminate Affiliate’s participation in the carVertical Affiliate Program immediately and without prior notice if Affiliate commits fraud in his use of the carVertical Affiliate Program or should the Affiliate abuse this program in any way. If such fraud or abuse is detected, carVertical shall not be liable to the Affiliate for any commissions for any fraudulent sales.

3.5 Any pending commissions owed to the Affiliate will not be paid if the Affiliate account is terminated due to unacceptable advertising or solicitation, listed in 2.3, 2.4, 2.5, 4.1-4.14, 5.1-5.6, 6.1, 7.1-7.3 sections.

4. Linking and Advertising

4.1 Affiliates may use the links and graphics provided by carVertical only.

4.2 If carVertical determines that the Affiliate’s linking and advertising efforts can be identified as spam, it reserves the right to suspend the account immediately.

4.3 Affiliates are not allowed to generate incentivised traffic (any kind of compensation for the click, sale or action completion is prohibited).

4.4 Offering rebates, coupons, or other forms of promised kickbacks from your Affiliate commission is an incentive and is not allowed. Adding bonuses or bundling other products with carVertical, however, is acceptable, if permission is received from the carVertical Affiliate Program Manager.

4.5 Affiliates are not allowed to use cookie stuffing techniques (setting cookies without the user clicking on the Affiliate link).

4.6 Affiliates may not use redirected pages and links to send a referee to the Provider’s website;

4.7 Affiliates are prohibited from generating browser extensions, pop-ups, pop-unders, iframes, frames, or any other seen or unseen actions that set affiliate cookies unless the user has expressed a clear and explicit interest in activating specific savings by clicking on a clearly marked link, button or image for that particular coupon or deal. Affiliate’s link must send the visitor to the carVertical website.

4.8 Domain forwarding is strictly prohibited – the domain cannot be used to forward the User directly to the Provider’s website through the affiliate link.

4.9 Affiliates are prohibited from initiating any software downloads that potentially enable diversions of commission from other Affiliates in the Provider’s program.

4.10 User must be able to see coupon / deal / savings information and details before an affiliate cookie is set (i.e. “click here to see coupons and open a window to the carVertical website” is NOT allowed).

4.11 Affiliates sites may not have “Click for Deal / Coupon” or any variation when there are no coupons or deals available, and the click opens the carVertical site or sets a cookie. Affiliates with such text on their landing pages will be removed from the program immediately.

4.12 Any carVertical employee reserves the right, at any time, to review the Affiliate’s placement and either approve or disapprove the use of affiliate links and require changing the placement of links or ask to comply with the guidelines provided in Terms of Service or specific email with details.

4.13 Self-referring for affiliate accounts is strictly prohibited. This means that the Affiliate cannot refer himself by using his own affiliate link, and such activity will not receive a commission and may lead to the account’s suspension.

4.14 It is the Affiliate’s responsibility to ensure that his tracking code is working properly before sending the referees to the Provider’s website. The Provider is not responsible for any modification made to Affiliate links. Affiliate commissions are not paid for unrecorded sales due to incorrectly edited, masked, redirected or tampered Affiliate links.

4.15 Default cookie tracking is set for 90 days. The Provider does not guarantee the 90-day cookie validity period and does not take the responsibility for cleared users’ cookies or changed browser / device during the purchase by the end-user (client).

5. Promotional Content

5.1 Affiliates are prohibited from using an identical or virtually identical (variations or misspellings thereof in Affiliate’s domain name) carVertical trademark as a part of their domain, second-level domain and / or subdomain.

5.2 Affiliates are prohibited from using any content on their website (social account, public post or any other online or offline location) that could deceive referrals to believe the website (social account, public post or any other online or offline location) is directly related to the Provider. Additionally, Affiliates may not advertise in any way that effectively hides or misrepresents their own identity, domain name and / or return email address.

5.3 Affiliates are not allowed to replicate or reproduce the look, feel and structure of the Provider’s website.

5.4 Affiliates are allowed to use trademark creatives provided by carVertical only. Custom materials might be created and used by Affiliates only after official approval of the carVertical.

5.5 Affiliates are prohibited from using any content that could fall into the following categories: adult content, gambling, content not yet rated, sensitive social issues, discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, age or any other kind of discrimination, tragedy & conflict, violence, or is otherwise in any way unlawful, harmful, threatening, defamatory, obscene, harassing, or racially, ethnically or otherwise objectionable to society or violates the law in any way.

5.6 FTC disclosure on Affiliate’s website or any other placement is mandatory – Affiliate must disclose that the compensation is being received for the content posted on Affiliate’s website or any other placement.

5.7 carVertical reserves the right to monitor Affiliate’s site at any time to determine whether Affiliate is following the terms and conditions of the Terms of Service. carVertical may inform Affiliate of any changes to Affiliate’s site that should be made, or to ensure that Affiliate’s links to carVertical website are located appropriately and to notify Affiliate of any other changes that should be made. carVertical also reserves the right to terminate Affiliate’s participation in the carVertical Affiliate program if the necessary changes to the website are not implemented within a reasonable time (30 days).

5.8 Affiliates are solely responsible for the maintenance and information updates on their site. For example, if the carVertical pricing policy changes, it will be up to Affiliate to keep up and update the information on their site. carVertical may monitor Affiliates’ sites to make sure that it is up-to-date and to notify Affiliate of any changes that should enhance the performance.

6. Search Engine Marketing Campaigns

6.1 Affiliates are prohibited from running Search Engine Marketing campaigns or any other Paid advertising campaigns that lead to carVertical product-related content.

6.2 Violation of any of the Search Engine Marketing terms may lead to an instant Affiliate account suspension. Provider reserves the right not to pay Affiliate commissions for the sales made through Search Engine Marketing Campaigns.

7. Email marketing campaigns

7.1 Before launching e-mail marketing campaigns, the Affiliate must get approval from the carVertical Affiliate Manager.

7.2 Before launching e-mail marketing campaigns, the Affiliate must inquire about the suppression list. Once it is sent by carVertical, the Affiliate must upload it to his email platform to make sure no address that is in the suppression list is being contacted.

7.3 E-mail campaigns cannot be used to deceive recipients to believe the sender is carVertical.

8. Affiliate Commissions

8.1 Affiliate commissions are approved during the first 15 days of the new month for the previous month. Commissions are approved for completed orders (purchases on the carVertical website) only, including returned and refunded orders. All incomplete or fraudulent orders will not be commissioned.

8.2 Missing or untracked orders must be reported by Affiliate before the 10th of the new month for the previous month. Each case is reviewed individually and the Provider reserves the right to make the final decision whereas the sale in question should be credited to the Affiliate.

8.3 Commissions are paid once a month.

8.4 It is the Affiliate’s responsibility to make sure the Bank account details are correct. Merchant has the right not to pay the commissions if the Bank account details are missing or incorrect.

8.5 Wire transfer taxes are paid equally by Merchant and Affiliate.

9. Affiliate Account Termination

9.1 Affiliate has the right to cancel his Affiliate account at any time by giving the Provider a written notice.

10. Miscellaneous

10.1. Affiliate certifies that he is an independent contractor, and as such, nothing in this Agreement will create any partnership, joint venture, agency, franchise, sales representative, or employment relationship between the Affiliate and carVertical. Affiliate will have no authority to make or accept any offers or representations on carVertical behalf. Affiliate will not make any statement, whether on his website or any other website or otherwise, that reasonably would contradict anything in this Section.

10.2. The headings and titles that are contained in Affiliate Terms of Service are included for convenience only, and shall not limit or otherwise affect the terms of this Agreement.

10.3. The Agreement is an electronic contract that sets out the legally binding terms of Affiliate’s participation in the carVertical Affiliate program. Affiliate indicates his acceptance of this Agreement and all of the terms and conditions contained or referenced in this Agreement by completing the carVertical Affiliate Program application/signup process.

If you have any questions about this Affiliate Agreement, please do not hesitate to contact us at affiliate@carvertical.com.