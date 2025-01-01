carVertical always aims to provide the most complete and accurate available information about any vehicle. However, we understand that sometimes the report may not meet your expectations. This Refund Policy outlines the conditions under which you may receive a credit refund.

Automatic credit refund for no-findings reports

When you use a credit to generate a carVertical report, if the report does not contain any historical data (typically appearing in the Odometer, Damage, and Timeline sections of the report) it is considered a “no-findings report”. In this case, you will automatically receive a refund of your credit.

This process is instantaneous, and the refunded credit can be used immediately to check another vehicle.

Requesting a credit refund

If you did not receive a no-findings report (or your credit back), you may still be eligible for a refund under the following conditions:

There are errors or discrepancies in the report

You have not received a report

Other legitimate circumstances

To be eligible for a credit refund, your request must be made within 30 days of using the credit to generate the report. To submit your refund request, email us at support+newZealand@carvertical.com with details of the issue – we will get back to you within 1 business day!