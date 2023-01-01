Romania Used Car Market Transparency Index

carVertical’s Market Transparency Index measures the level of potentially hidden or false information provided to a customer when buying a used car. We conducted this research in the 25 countries where carVertical has been offering car history reports for at least one year.

This research relies on data from actual car reports bought by our customers over a period of 12 months. We’ve only used data from reports we consider high quality according to our internal quality standards (e.g., a quality report must have at least three odometer reading records).

We consider a car as imported when it has history records in countries other than the country the report was bought in.

When counting the relative damage value, we excluded minor damages under €500, such as a broken side mirror or small scratches. To compare the situation in different countries, we divided the average damage value by the GDP per capita.

carVertical’s Market Transparency Index is based on 6 factors, totaling a maximum score of 1.2. Since their predicted impact on market transparency may differ, carVertical data experts assigned these factors different values.