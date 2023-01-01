carVertical

Métricas del índice de transparencia del mercado de coches usados

Based on 6 main criteria, our in-depth study ranks 25 countries from the most to the least transparent

Percentage of odometers clocked

Global average
15.21%

Average odometer rollback value

Global average
46,933 km

Percentage of damaged cars

Global average
52.36%

Average damage value

Global average
3 574 €

Percentage of imported used cars

Global average
63.81%

Average age of checked cars

Global average
9.5

Percentage of odometers clocked

Global average: 15.21%

Mileage rollbacks can increase a car’s price by up to 25%. In some cases, odometer tampering doesn't only mean overpaying for a vehicle, but also putting your security at risk – cars with a higher mileage can have serious flaws.

Global average

15.21%
1
BE flag
Bélgica
9.01%
2
FI flag
Finlandia
9.55%
3
FR flag
Francia
9.6%
4
HR flag
Croacia
10.33%
5
SI flag
Eslovenia
10.61%
6
DK flag
Dinamarca
10.8%
7
SK flag
Eslovaquia
10.95%

Average odometer rollback value

Global average: 46,933 km

Forged mileage costs a lot of money in the long run, as you’ll have to heavily invest in maintenance. More kilometers rolled back means more costs and a greater risk of getting in an accident.

Global average

46,933 km
1
GB flag
Reino Unido
29,555 km
2
CH flag
Suiza
33,906 km
3
BE flag
Bélgica
34,706 km
4
FR flag
Francia
34,826 km
5
DE flag
Alemania
35,939 km
6
DK flag
Dinamarca
37,955 km
7
SI flag
Eslovenia
40,643 km

Percentage of damaged cars

Global average: 52.36%

The more damaged cars on the road, the higher the chances that you’re sitting in one of them. Fires, floods, and severe accidents significantly cut the value (and safety) of a vehicle, so wrongdoers don’t want you to know about any accidents before buying.

Global average

52.36%
1
IT flag
Italia
16.62%
2
SE flag
Suecia
17.62%
3
GB flag
Reino Unido
21.08%
4
DE flag
Alemania
21.3%
5
FI flag
Finlandia
26.07%
6
FR flag
Francia
28.47%
7
DK flag
Dinamarca
29.04%

Average damage value

Global average: 3 574 €

The higher the average damage value is, the higher the chances that a particular country is full of unrepairable, unsafe damaged cars with hidden defects. To get more precise results, we excluded minor damages under €500. We also looked at the GDP per capita in chosen countries to account for differences in purchasing power.

Global average

3 574 €
1
HU flag
Hungría
2 638 €
2
SK flag
Eslovaquia
2 733 €
3
LV flag
Letonia
2 830 €
4
RO flag
Rumania
2 938 €
5
RS flag
Serbia
3 119 €
6
CZ flag
República Checa
3 150 €
7
UA flag
Ucrania
3 229 €

Percentage of imported used cars

Global average: 63.81%

Vehicles that migrate from one country to another are much more likely to have a fake history. Estimates say that 30% to 50% of used cars traded across the borders in the EU have their mileage manipulated. A high percentage of imported cars in a country also signifies a higher number of damaged vehicles with forged histories.

Global average

63.81%
1
GB flag
Reino Unido
10.73%
2
DE flag
Alemania
26.75%
3
US flag
Estados Unidos
27.34%
4
IT flag
Italia
32.12%
5
SE flag
Suecia
35.77%
6
FI flag
Finlandia
49.6%
7
CZ flag
República Checa
50.73%

Average age of checked cars

Global average: 9.5

The older the car, the less information about it. In the past, there wasn't much data on vehicles available in digital form, making it much more difficult to learn the true story of a car.

Global average

9.5
1
SI flag
Eslovenia
6.07
2
SK flag
Eslovaquia
7.81
3
HR flag
Croacia
8
4
IT flag
Italia
8.32
5
RS flag
Serbia
8.81
6
DK flag
Dinamarca
8.99
7
UA flag
Ucrania
9.07

Más de 1.000.000 de personas de más de 25+ países confían en nosotros

¿Quieres saber más sobre un coche o una moto de segunda mano? Ingresa tu VIN para obtener un informe detallado del historial.

Continuar sin VIN

Más de 1.000.000 de personas de más de 25+ países confían en nosotros

  • autobild
  • topgear
  • Forbes
  • Reuters

About

carVertical’s Market Transparency Index measures the level of potentially hidden or false information provided to a customer when buying a used car. We conducted this research in the 25 countries where carVertical has been offering car history reports for at least one year.

This research relies on data from actual car reports bought by our customers over a period of 12 months. We’ve only used data from reports we consider high quality according to our internal quality standards (e.g., a quality report must have at least three odometer reading records).

We consider a car as imported when it has history records in countries other than the country the report was bought in.

When counting the relative damage value, we excluded minor damages under €500, such as a broken side mirror or small scratches. To compare the situation in different countries, we divided the average damage value by the GDP per capita.

carVertical’s Market Transparency Index is based on 6 factors, totaling a maximum score of 1.2. Since their predicted impact on market transparency may differ, carVertical data experts assigned these factors different values.

Total score
1.2
0.3

Percentage of odometers clocked (%)

0.15

Average odometer rollback value (km)

0.2

Percentage of damaged cars (%)

0.2

Relative damage value *We divided the average damage value by the GDP per capita within a country.

0.3

Percentage of imported used cars (%)

0.05

Average age of checked cars