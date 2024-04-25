carVertical

Drivers, not cars, make our journey remarkable

Choose your adventure

See job offers

Why carVertical?

Unlimited vacation

Do you feel like 20 days of mandatory holiday per year isn't enough for you? Same here, that's why we encourage and allow employees to take additional paid leave.

Flexible Working Hours

We believe in work-life balance. Flexible working hours help to achieve the best results without sacrificing personal freedom.

Health insurance

Employee well-being is our top priority. We offer additional health insurance covering medical treatments, tests, and rehabilitation for all employees with a contract.

Professional Development Program

We strive to provide every carVertical team member with opportunities for growth and professional development. Therefore, we deliver extra funding for various courses and conferences.

Employee referral program

People are our biggest treasure. That is why we pay a solid reward for helping us find the most suitable addition to our team.

Remote work

We offer the option of remote work, even from abroad. Furthermore, we maintain two fully-equipped offices in Vilnius and Kaunas.

Welcome to carVertical

Take a virtual tour around our office

Open positions

Senior data engineer

1Vilnius, Lietuva

Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva

Apply now

Senior influencer sales manager

1Vilnius, Lietuva

Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva

Apply now

Affiliate marketing manager

1Vilnius, Lietuva

Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva

Apply now

Pardavimų vadybininkas (-ė) (prancūzų k.)

1Vilnius, Lietuva

Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva

Apply now

ML engineer

1Vilnius, Lietuva

Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva

Apply now

Legal counsel

1Vilnius, Lietuva

Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva

Apply now

Your candidate journey

1

First interview: introduction

2

The task: work skills slalom

3

Second interview: task inspection

4

Job offer: welcome to our crew