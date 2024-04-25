Drivers, not cars, make our journey remarkable

Unlimited vacation
Do you feel like 20 days of mandatory holiday per year isn't enough for you? Same here, that's why we encourage and allow employees to take additional paid leave.
Do you feel like 20 days of mandatory holiday per year isn't enough for you? Same here, that's why we encourage and allow employees to take additional paid leave.
We believe in work-life balance. Flexible working hours help to achieve the best results without sacrificing personal freedom.
Employee well-being is our top priority. We offer additional health insurance covering medical treatments, tests, and rehabilitation for all employees with a contract.
We strive to provide every carVertical team member with opportunities for growth and professional development. Therefore, we deliver extra funding for various courses and conferences.
People are our biggest treasure. That is why we pay a solid reward for helping us find the most suitable addition to our team.
We offer the option of remote work, even from abroad. Furthermore, we maintain two fully-equipped offices in Vilnius and Kaunas.
Take a virtual tour around our office
Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva
Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva
Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva
Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva
Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva
Remote • Vilnius, Lietuva
1
First interview: introduction
2
The task: work skills slalom
3
Second interview: task inspection
4
Job offer: welcome to our crew