Yes! Business clients can pay via bank transfer by using a proforma invoice. Here’s how it works:

Choose a report bundle that best fits your needs. Choose "bank transfer (proforma invoice)" as the payment method. Fill out the company details for the proforma invoice and enter your email address. Click "Complete purchase." You will receive a proforma invoice to your email address with all the necessary information to make the payment.

Note: Depending on your bank, the payment can take 1-2 working days to go through.