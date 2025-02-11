Help centre
Help centre
What payment methods do you accept?
Can I get an invoice for my payment?
When will I receive my invoice?
Can I pay via bank transfer? Can I use a proforma invoice?
How long does it take for report credits to be added to my account after paying via bank transfer?
I am a business client, none of the report packages suit my needs
How do I apply for a credit refund?
Billing
What payment methods do you accept?
Can I get an invoice for my payment?
When will I receive my invoice?
Can I pay via bank transfer? Can I use a proforma invoice?
How long does it take for report credits to be added to my account after paying via bank transfer?
I am a business client, none of the report packages suit my needs
How do I apply for a credit refund?