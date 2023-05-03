How do I use the carVertical API?

- Create a carVertical account.
- Purchase some report credits: click here for businesses or individuals.
- Generate a token.
- Add token description.
- Securely store the token. For security reasons this is the only time you will see the token.
- Use the below list of API commands to query carVertical.
Parameters for API usage:
<code>
PROD_API_URL = "https://api.carvertical.net"
STAGING_API_URL = "https://api.carvertical.dev"
USER_ID = "XXX"
API_TOKEN = "YYY"
PRODUCT_ID = 777
</code>
To generate a token:
<code>
const base64Token = encodeBase64(`${USER_ID}:${API_TOKEN}`);
</code>
To generate a report:
<code>
curl -X POST --url ’https://api.carvertical.net/v1/reports’ --header ’content-type: application/json’ --header ’accept: application/json’ --header ’Authorization: Basic <base64Token>’ -d ’{ "vin": "<VIN>", "productId": <PRODUCT_ID>}’
{"reportId": "<REPORT_ID>", "vin": "<VIN>"}
</code>
To poll the report status:
<code>
curl -X GET --url ’https://api.carvertical.net/v1/reports/<REPORT_ID>?vin=<VIN>’ --header ’accept: application/json’ --header ’Authorization: Basic <base64Token>’
{ ... "reportStatus": 10/20/22/25/29/30/40/50, ... }
</code>
See also: What do the report status codes mean?