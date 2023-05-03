How do I convert the report from HTML to PDF?

We have a service which converts the report from HTML to PDF. Here’s how it works:

1. Copy your report URL.

Example:

<html> <code> https://www.carvertical.com/en/report?id=c67de1cf-60d8-4dc3-bfd9-c7ffeffddc1e&vin=WDD2040022A758059 </code> </html>

2. Remove the domain (https://www.carvertical.com), leaving only the path:

<html> <code> /en/report?id=c67de1cf-60d8-4dc3-bfd9-c7ffeffddc1e&vin=WDD2040022A758059 </code> </html>

3. Add the &loading=eager query parameter at the end:

<html> <code> /en/report?id=c67de1cf-60d8-4dc3-bfd9-c7ffeffddc1e&vin=WDD2040022A758059&loading=eager </code> </html>

4. URL encode the path. To make this easy, use a URL encode/decode tool.

Example:

<html> <code> %2Fen%2Freport%3Fid%3Dc67de1cf-60d8-4dc3-bfd9-c7ffeffddc1e%26vin%3DWDD2040022A758059%26loading%3Deager </code> </html>

5. Send a GET request to https://support-api.carvertical.net/pagePdf with the query parameter path, where you pass the URL encoded path:

<html> <code> path=%2Fen%2Freport%3Fid%3Dc67de1cf-60d8-4dc3-bfd9-c7ffeffddc1e%26vin%3DWDD2040022A758059%26loading%3Deager </code> </html>

6. The final URL for this example looks like this:

<html> <code> https://support-api.carvertical.net/pagePdf?path=%2Fen%2Freport%3Fid%3Dc67de1cf-60d8-4dc3-bfd9-c7ffeffddc1e%26vin%3DWDD2040022A758059%26loading%3Deager </code> </html>

7. After sending the GET request, you will receive a 302 redirect status with a Location header. Inside the Location header, you will find a URL for your PDF download.

PDFs in a bucket expire in 24 hours.