How do I use the carVertical API?

  1. Create a carVertical account.
  2. Purchase some report credits: click here for businesses or individuals.
  3. Generate a token.
  4. Add token description.
  5. Securely store the token. For security reasons this is the only time you will see the token.
  6. Use the below list of API commands to query carVertical.

Parameters for API usage:

<html>
<code>
PROD_API_URL = "https://api.carvertical.net"
STAGING_API_URL = "https://api.carvertical.dev"
USER_ID = "XXX"
API_TOKEN = "YYY"
PRODUCT_ID = 777
</code>
</html>

To generate a token:

<html>
<code>
const base64Token = encodeBase64(`${USER_ID}:${API_TOKEN}`);
</code>
</html>

To generate a report:

<html>
<code>
curl -X POST --url ’https://api.carvertical.net/v1/reports’ --header ’content-type: application/json’ --header ’accept: application/json’ --header ’Authorization: Basic <base64Token>’ -d ’{ "vin": "<VIN>", "productId": <PRODUCT_ID>}’
{"reportId": "<REPORT_ID>", "vin": "<VIN>"}
</code>
</html>

To poll the report status:

<html>
<code>
curl -X GET --url ’https://api.carvertical.net/v1/reports/<REPORT_ID>?vin=<VIN>’ --header ’accept: application/json’ --header ’Authorization: Basic <base64Token>’
{ ... "reportStatus": 10/20/22/25/29/30/40/50, ... }
</code>
</html>

See also: What do the report status codes mean?

