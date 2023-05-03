carVertical
Come si utilizza l'API carVertical?

  1. Creare un account di carVertical.
  2. Acquistare alcuni crediti di report: cliccare qui per le aziende o i privati.
  3. Genera un token.
  4. Aggiungi una descrizione al token.
  5. Conservare il token in modo sicuro. Per motivi di sicurezza, questo è l’unico momento in cui si vedrà il token.
  6. Utilizzare il seguente elenco di comandi API per interrogare carVertical.

Parametri per l’utilizzo dell’API:

<html>
<code>
PROD_API_URL = "https://api.carvertical.net"
STAGING_API_URL = "https://api.carvertical.dev"
USER_ID = "XXX"
API_TOKEN = "YYY"
PRODUCT_ID = 777
</code>
</html>

Per generare un token:

<html>
<code>
const base64Token = encodeBase64(`${USER_ID}:${API_TOKEN}`);
</code>
</html>

Per generare un report:

<html>
<code>
curl -X POST --url ’https://api.carvertical.net/v1/reports’ --header ’content-type: application/json’ --header ’accept: application/json’ --header ’Authorization: Basic <base64Token>’ -d ’{ "vin": "<VIN>", "productId": <PRODUCT_ID>}’
{"reportId": "<REPORT_ID>", "vin": "<VIN>"}
</code>
</html>

Per controllare lo stato del report:

<html>
<code>
curl -X GET --url ’https://api.carvertical.net/v1/reports/<REPORT_ID>?vin=<VIN>’ --header ’accept: application/json’ --header ’Authorization: Basic <base64Token>’
{ ... "reportStatus": 10/20/22/25/29/30/40/50, ... }
</code>
</html>

Vedi anche: Cosa significano i codici di stato dei report?

