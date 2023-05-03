Come si utilizza l'API carVertical?

- Creare un account di carVertical.
- Acquistare alcuni crediti di report: cliccare qui per le aziende o i privati.
- Genera un token.
- Aggiungi una descrizione al token.
- Conservare il token in modo sicuro. Per motivi di sicurezza, questo è l’unico momento in cui si vedrà il token.
- Utilizzare il seguente elenco di comandi API per interrogare carVertical.
Parametri per l’utilizzo dell’API:
<html>
<code>
PROD_API_URL = "https://api.carvertical.net"
STAGING_API_URL = "https://api.carvertical.dev"
USER_ID = "XXX"
API_TOKEN = "YYY"
PRODUCT_ID = 777
</code>
</html>
Per generare un token:
<html>
<code>
const base64Token = encodeBase64(`${USER_ID}:${API_TOKEN}`);
</code>
</html>
Per generare un report:
<html>
<code>
curl -X POST --url ’https://api.carvertical.net/v1/reports’ --header ’content-type: application/json’ --header ’accept: application/json’ --header ’Authorization: Basic <base64Token>’ -d ’{ "vin": "<VIN>", "productId": <PRODUCT_ID>}’
{"reportId": "<REPORT_ID>", "vin": "<VIN>"}
</code>
</html>
Per controllare lo stato del report:
<html>
<code>
curl -X GET --url ’https://api.carvertical.net/v1/reports/<REPORT_ID>?vin=<VIN>’ --header ’accept: application/json’ --header ’Authorization: Basic <base64Token>’
{ ... "reportStatus": 10/20/22/25/29/30/40/50, ... }
</code>
</html>
Vedi anche: Cosa significano i codici di stato dei report?